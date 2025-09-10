Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
NFL Week 1 biggest injuries: List of players who got hurt

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 10:40 am IST

Injuries plague NFL teams as the 2025 season begins. Week 1 sees players like Cody Simpson and Drake London facing concussions and sprains.

The NFL 2025 regular season is in full swing. As Week 1 draws to a close, it’s clear that most players and teams again haven’t been spared the onus of suffering injuries. This has resulted in teams having to evaluate and re-strategize at every turn, some even pulling last-minute trade deals to keep their backups ready.

Week 1 of the NFL 2025 season highlights a wave of injuries affecting various teams, including the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. (Pexel)
Week 1 of the NFL 2025 season highlights a wave of injuries affecting various teams, including the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. (Pexel)

Here is a team-wise look at some of the biggest injuries from Week 1, as listed by the official NFL website:

Arizona Cardinals

Cody Simpson (Linebacker)

GAME: New Orleans Saints (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Being examined for possible concussions

Joey Blount (Safety)

GAME: New Orleans Saints (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Being examined for possible concussions

Zaven Collins (Linebacker)

GAME: New Orleans Saints (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Hand injury

Atlanta Falcons

Drake London (Wide receiver)

GAME: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Shoulder sprain

Jamal Agnew (Wide receiver)

GAME: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Groin injury

Chicago Bears

Kyler Gordon (Defensive back)

GAME: Preseason

STATUS: Hamstring injury

Cincinnati Bengals

Lucas Patrick (Guard)

GAME: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Calf injury

Logan Wilson (Linebacker)

GAME: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Evaluated for concussion

Cleveland Browns

Jack Conklin (Offensive tackle)

GAME: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Eye injury

Denver Broncos

Evan Engram (Tight end)

GAME: Tennessee Titans (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Calf injury

Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold (Tight end)

GAME: Green Bay Packers (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Groin injury

Daniel Thomas (Safety)

GAME: Green Bay Packers (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Hand injury

Green Bay Packers

Zach Tom (Offensive lineman)

GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Hip Injury

Aaron Banks (Guard)

GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Ankle injury

Bo Melton (Cornerback)

GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Shoulder injury

Brenton Cox (Defensive lineman)

GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Groin injury

Houston Texans

Jake Andrews (Center)

GAME: Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Ankle injury

Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers (Tight end)

GAME: New England Patriots (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Knee injury

Elandon Roberts (Linebacker)

GAME: New England Patriots (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Elbow injury

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua (Wide receiver)

GAME: Houston Texans (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Evaluated for concussion

Kevin Doston (Offensive linebacker)

GAME: Houston Texans (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Ankle injury

Miami Dolphins

James Daniels (Offensive lineman)

GAME: Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Pectoral injury

Storm Duck (Cornerback)

GAME: Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Ankle injury

Austin Jackson (Offensive lineman)

GAME: Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Toe injury

Minnesota Vikings

Harrison Smith (Safety)

GAME: Ahead of Monday’s game against Chicago Bears

STATUS: Illness

New Orleans Saints

Taliese Fuaga (Offensive tackle)

GAME: Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Knee injury

New York Giants

Micah McFadden (Linebacker)

GAME: Washington Commanders (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Leg/ ankle injury

New York Jets

Kene Nwangwu (Running back)

GAME: Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Hamstring injury

Pittsburgh Steelers

DeShon Elliott (Safety)

GAME: New York Jets (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Knee injury

Malik Harrison (Linebacker)

GAME: New York Jets (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Knee injury

Joey Porter Jr (Cornerback)

GAME: New York Jets (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Hamstring injury

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle (Tight end)

GAME: Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Hamstring injury

Jauan Jennings (Wide receiver)

GAME: Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Shoulder injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin (Wide receiver)

GAME: Preseason

STATUS: Ankle injury

Tennessee Titans

Kalel Mullings (Running back)

GAME: Denver Broncos (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Ankle injury

JC Latham (Offensive tackle)

GAME: Denver Broncos (Sunday, September 7)

STATUS: Hip injury

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story

