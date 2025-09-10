NFL Week 1 biggest injuries: List of players who got hurt
Injuries plague NFL teams as the 2025 season begins. Week 1 sees players like Cody Simpson and Drake London facing concussions and sprains.
The NFL 2025 regular season is in full swing. As Week 1 draws to a close, it’s clear that most players and teams again haven’t been spared the onus of suffering injuries. This has resulted in teams having to evaluate and re-strategize at every turn, some even pulling last-minute trade deals to keep their backups ready.
Here is a team-wise look at some of the biggest injuries from Week 1, as listed by the official NFL website:
Arizona Cardinals
Cody Simpson (Linebacker)
GAME: New Orleans Saints (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Being examined for possible concussions
Joey Blount (Safety)
GAME: New Orleans Saints (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Being examined for possible concussions
Zaven Collins (Linebacker)
GAME: New Orleans Saints (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Hand injury
Atlanta Falcons
Drake London (Wide receiver)
GAME: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Shoulder sprain
Jamal Agnew (Wide receiver)
GAME: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Groin injury
Chicago Bears
Kyler Gordon (Defensive back)
GAME: Preseason
STATUS: Hamstring injury
Cincinnati Bengals
Lucas Patrick (Guard)
GAME: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Calf injury
Logan Wilson (Linebacker)
GAME: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Evaluated for concussion
Cleveland Browns
Jack Conklin (Offensive tackle)
GAME: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Eye injury
Denver Broncos
Evan Engram (Tight end)
GAME: Tennessee Titans (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Calf injury
Detroit Lions
Terrion Arnold (Tight end)
GAME: Green Bay Packers (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Groin injury
Daniel Thomas (Safety)
GAME: Green Bay Packers (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Hand injury
Green Bay Packers
Zach Tom (Offensive lineman)
GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Hip Injury
Aaron Banks (Guard)
GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Ankle injury
Bo Melton (Cornerback)
GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Shoulder injury
Brenton Cox (Defensive lineman)
GAME: Detroit Lions (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Groin injury
Houston Texans
Jake Andrews (Center)
GAME: Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Ankle injury
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers (Tight end)
GAME: New England Patriots (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Knee injury
Elandon Roberts (Linebacker)
GAME: New England Patriots (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Elbow injury
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua (Wide receiver)
GAME: Houston Texans (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Evaluated for concussion
Kevin Doston (Offensive linebacker)
GAME: Houston Texans (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Ankle injury
Miami Dolphins
James Daniels (Offensive lineman)
GAME: Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Pectoral injury
Storm Duck (Cornerback)
GAME: Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Ankle injury
Austin Jackson (Offensive lineman)
GAME: Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Toe injury
Minnesota Vikings
Harrison Smith (Safety)
GAME: Ahead of Monday’s game against Chicago Bears
STATUS: Illness
New Orleans Saints
Taliese Fuaga (Offensive tackle)
GAME: Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Knee injury
New York Giants
Micah McFadden (Linebacker)
GAME: Washington Commanders (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Leg/ ankle injury
New York Jets
Kene Nwangwu (Running back)
GAME: Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Hamstring injury
Pittsburgh Steelers
DeShon Elliott (Safety)
GAME: New York Jets (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Knee injury
Malik Harrison (Linebacker)
GAME: New York Jets (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Knee injury
Joey Porter Jr (Cornerback)
GAME: New York Jets (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Hamstring injury
San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle (Tight end)
GAME: Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Hamstring injury
Jauan Jennings (Wide receiver)
GAME: Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Shoulder injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin (Wide receiver)
GAME: Preseason
STATUS: Ankle injury
Tennessee Titans
Kalel Mullings (Running back)
GAME: Denver Broncos (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Ankle injury
JC Latham (Offensive tackle)
GAME: Denver Broncos (Sunday, September 7)
STATUS: Hip injury
