Nick Sirianni contract: How much does Eagles coach earn in salary and bonus?

Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2025 NFL season, and all eyes will be on Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who led the team to Super Bowl victory the last time. Nick Sirianni signed a new multi-year contract with the Eagles in 2025(AP)

The Eagles coach has indicated that the team has moved on, and is focused on the present. He said that the team wouldn't even be out for banner night. “I didn't know it was banner night. We won't be out for that,” he had told CBS Sports.

As the Eagles mount their title defense, here's a look at coach Nick Sirianni's salary and bonus, as per the contract.

Nick Sirianni contract: Salary and bonus details

Sirianni signed a new multi-year contract with the Eagles in 2025. While details of the new deal were not disclosed, it could reportedly see the coach make $10 million. HT.com has not been able to verify this information.

At the time, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said “As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success. Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

In 2021, Sirianni had signed a five-year contract with the Eagles, which was worth around $35 million. This would see him get $7 million annually.

Sirianni has also reached two Super Bowls as head coach. In his playing days, he was a wide receiver at Division III Mount Union, winning three national championships from 2001 to 2003. He then moved to coaching in 2004 as the Mount Union defensive backs coach before the deal with the Eagles.