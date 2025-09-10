Jalen Carter suspension: Will Eagles star play Week 2 vs Chiefs? NFL takes massive call on 'spitgate'

The NFL has made a massive decision in the Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ row. The league said that the 24-year-old has been hit with a one-game suspension.
The NFL has made a massive decision in the Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ row. The league released its ruling on Tuesday, saying that the 24-year-old has been hit with a one-game suspension. However, there's a twist - the ruling states that Carter has already served the suspension and will be able to participate in the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.