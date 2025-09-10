Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Jalen Carter suspension: Will Eagles star play Week 2 vs Chiefs? NFL takes massive call on 'spitgate'

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 01:45 am IST

The NFL has made a massive decision in the Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ row. The league said that the 24-year-old has been hit with a one-game suspension.

The NFL has made a massive decision in the Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ row. The league released its ruling on Tuesday, saying that the 24-year-old has been hit with a one-game suspension. However, there's a twist - the ruling states that Carter has already served the suspension and will be able to participate in the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
