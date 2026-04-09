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George Russell hit with major threat before Miami GP; Mercedes gets good news

Antonelli's back-to-back wins have put Russell under pressure in the championship standings. 

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:28 pm IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Kimi Antonelli took the Formula 1 championship lead after winning the Japanese Grand Prix. The teenage rookie's emergence has come as a major threat to his teammate George Russell.

Antonelli takes championship lead as youngest driver in history

Mercedes' George Russell during an interview ahead of the race (REUTERS)

Antonelli became the youngest driver to lead the world championship standings. He secured back-to-back victories in the latest races in China and Japan. Russell now trails the nineteen-year-old by nine points in the title race. This sudden shift puts the veteran driver under massive pressure at Mercedes.

The W17 car currently dominates the grid after years of Mercedes' struggles. Russell held a brief lead after the season opener in Australia earlier. Everything changed when the rookie teammate started winning every major race session. The silver arrows now have two drivers fighting for the same trophy.

Technical issues and setup errors hinder Russell at Suzuka

Brundle added that Russell must treat Antonelli like peak Lewis Hamilton now. The veteran driver faces a massive challenge to regain his championship momentum. The next race in Miami will determine if Russell can strike back. Fans are eager to see how the team manages this growing rivalry.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

 
george russell mercedes formula one sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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