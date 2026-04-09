Kimi Antonelli took the Formula 1 championship lead after winning the Japanese Grand Prix. The teenage rookie's emergence has come as a major threat to his teammate George Russell.

Antonelli takes championship lead as youngest driver in history

Mercedes' George Russell during an interview ahead of the race (REUTERS)

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Antonelli became the youngest driver to lead the world championship standings. He secured back-to-back victories in the latest races in China and Japan. Russell now trails the nineteen-year-old by nine points in the title race. This sudden shift puts the veteran driver under massive pressure at Mercedes.

The W17 car currently dominates the grid after years of Mercedes' struggles. Russell held a brief lead after the season opener in Australia earlier. Everything changed when the rookie teammate started winning every major race session. The silver arrows now have two drivers fighting for the same trophy.

Technical issues and setup errors hinder Russell at Suzuka

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{{^usCountry}} Technical issues during Suzuka qualifying hampered Russell's performance throughout the whole weekend. A setup error by the Mercedes team also cost him valuable track time. He failed to pass Oscar Piastri during the final stages of the race. These setbacks allowed Antonelli to build a significant lead in the points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical issues during Suzuka qualifying hampered Russell's performance throughout the whole weekend. A setup error by the Mercedes team also cost him valuable track time. He failed to pass Oscar Piastri during the final stages of the race. These setbacks allowed Antonelli to build a significant lead in the points. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Russell spent many difficult years at Williams before joining the main team. He finally received a winning car just as Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes. Now he must fight another generational talent for the top driver spot. His emotional reaction in Japan showed deep concern about the title fight. Martin Brundle claims George Russell lost his head {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russell spent many difficult years at Williams before joining the main team. He finally received a winning car just as Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes. Now he must fight another generational talent for the top driver spot. His emotional reaction in Japan showed deep concern about the title fight. Martin Brundle claims George Russell lost his head {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Martin Brundle analyzed the situation during the latest episode of the F1 Show. Brundle said, "I think George was frustrated and lost his head a little bit." He noted that Russell had the Japanese Grand Prix under total control. The commentator suggested that the British driver needs an immediate mental reset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Martin Brundle analyzed the situation during the latest episode of the F1 Show. Brundle said, "I think George was frustrated and lost his head a little bit." He noted that Russell had the Japanese Grand Prix under total control. The commentator suggested that the British driver needs an immediate mental reset. {{/usCountry}}

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Brundle added that Russell must treat Antonelli like peak Lewis Hamilton now. The veteran driver faces a massive challenge to regain his championship momentum. The next race in Miami will determine if Russell can strike back. Fans are eager to see how the team manages this growing rivalry.

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By Prabhat Dwivedi

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