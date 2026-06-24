England endured a frustrating night on the second matchday of the World Cup group stage against Ghana, as they failed to find the back of the net even once across the full 90 minutes, ultimately being held to a goalless draw.

Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam alleged he had placed a curse on Harry Kane to prevent him from scoring in the FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana. (L - Harry Kane/IG ; R - Nana Kwaku Bonsam/FB)

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That result brought England and Ghana level on four points each in Group L, with the European side currently sitting at the top and the African nation in second place.

Despite his earlier brace against Croatia in the opening match, Harry Kane was unable to inspire a breakthrough, as England failed to secure a win that would have guaranteed an early Round of 32 qualification.

Kane’s form under spiritual influence?

However, an unusual claim later emerged suggesting that external influences may have played a role in the England striker’s subdued display against Ghana.

It was reported that Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam alleged he had placed a curse on Harry Kane to prevent him from scoring in the FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana.

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{{^usCountry}} African Facts Zone on X tweeted, “Ghanaian Witch Doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam says he has placed a curse on Harry Kane not to score against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} African Facts Zone on X tweeted, “Ghanaian Witch Doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam says he has placed a curse on Harry Kane not to score against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bonsam also gained viral attention during Ghana’s opener against Panama, where his on-field antics were widely interpreted by fans and observers as gestures suggesting he was influencing the game through chants and blowing into the wind.

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Kane was naturally expected to continue his goalscoring form, especially as several other major stars had already registered braces in the previous 24 hours of World Cup action.

Ghanaian witch doctor offers solution

While the authenticity of claims linking Ghanaian witch doctors to Harry Kane’s form remains unverified, the witch doctor later posted a video on Facebook in which he suggested that his subsequent actions could “release” Kane and allow him to score in the matches ahead of the tournament.

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“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world now I am going to release Harry Kane so that his next match he can score a goal,” Bonsam captioned the three-minute video, in which he was seen inside a room seemingly performing rituals while speaking.

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He also added that he has affection for Harry Kane and expressed his intention to visit him. “harry I will come and visit you ok we are brothers I love you soo much,” he wrote.

England are set to face Panama in their final Group L fixture on Saturday, June 27.

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It will be interesting to see how the 32-year-old English striker performs after the series of unusual events and messages involving the Ghanaian witch doctor leading up to the match.