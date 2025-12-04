Giannis-Knicks trade row gets $215M twist; Bucks concerned after latest update

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Washington Wizards(Getty Images via AFP) Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade situation has developed rapidly, and it is worrying the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade situation has developed rapidly, and it is worrying the Milwaukee Bucks. On Wednesday, it was reported that the 30-year-old and his agent, Alex Saratsis, are having conversations about the two-time NBA MVP's future, whether it is in his best interest to move away.

A decision on a potential Antetokounmpo trade will be taken in a few days, ESPN reported, citing sources. The trade deadline is set at February 5. With Milwaukee stumbling to a 9-13 start, the New York Knicks have emerged as the favorites to land Giannis.

Giannis-Knicks trade gets a twist

Another potential landing spot is Atlanta. In the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons, joined by Max Kellerman, floated a blockbuster framework sending Antetokounmpo to Atlanta. His concept: the Hawks would acquire the former MVP while keeping young pillars like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher - a $215 million twist.

"If Atlanta got Giannis without giving up Jalen Johnson, [Dyson] Daniels or even [Zaccharie] Risacher. Could they keep their team, which has this really identity right now without Trae [Young]," Simmons said. He outlined a potential package built around Trae Young, the expiring contract of Kristaps Porzingis, multiple first-round picks — including the 2027 selection tied to Milwaukee’s and New Orleans’ draft positions — and Kyle Kuzma as a salary piece. “Kuzma will be the tax of the Giannis trade," he added.

Kellerman suggested such a move would represent a philosophical shift in Milwaukee.

"The Bucks would just be raising the white flag and saying we are now a franchise that knows we're not going to compete for titles, but we can keep fans coming," he said. He also noted that if Atlanta could land Antetokounmpo without sacrificing its core prospects, “you have to do it.”

The idea underscores Milwaukee’s growing dilemma. Antetokounmpo keeps the franchise competitive, but the team’s performance suggests it is far from contending. They sit near the bottom half of the league in offensive rating (16th), defensive rating (23rd) and net rating (18th), fueling internal concern about their direction.