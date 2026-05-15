Giannis trade update: 3 realistic options Bucks could consider before taking the final call

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions continue to dominate NBA circles after reports suggested the Milwaukee Bucks may eventually consider major roster changes if the franchise cannot return to championship contention.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate NBA offseason discussions amid growing speculation surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks’ future plans.(AP)

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There has been no official trade request from Antetokounmpo, but recent reports indicate Milwaukee could explore long-term options aimed at bringing another title to the city. The Bucks’ disappointing postseason run has reportedly intensified those conversations. As rumors continue to grow, analysts and NBA writers have begun debating what kind of superstar-level package Milwaukee could realistically demand in return for one of the league’s biggest names.

Also read: Giannis trade update: Steph Curry or LeBron? Bucks handling 2 realistic superstar options

If the Bucks ultimately decide to trade their two-time MVP and target a younger franchise cornerstone in return, here are three realistic options that could emerge on the market.

1. Jaylen Brown from Boston Celtics

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{{^usCountry}} Jaylen Brown could become one of the most attractive options for Milwaukee if the Boston Celtics were willing to engage in talks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaylen Brown could become one of the most attractive options for Milwaukee if the Boston Celtics were willing to engage in talks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brown has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s elite two-way stars and played a crucial role in Boston’s recent championship success. His scoring ability, athleticism and defensive versatility would give Milwaukee an immediate franchise centerpiece capable of keeping the team competitive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s elite two-way stars and played a crucial role in Boston’s recent championship success. His scoring ability, athleticism and defensive versatility would give Milwaukee an immediate franchise centerpiece capable of keeping the team competitive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 29-year-old star averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. Brown also emerged as one of the leading MVP contenders during stretches of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 29-year-old star averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. Brown also emerged as one of the leading MVP contenders during stretches of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most importantly, Brown is eligible for a contract extension this summer, which could influence any long-term trade discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most importantly, Brown is eligible for a contract extension this summer, which could influence any long-term trade discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Jaylen Brown hits out at NBA referees after clutch 76ers Playoffs loss; gives blunt Joel Embiid verdict 2. Paolo Banchero from Orlando Magic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Jaylen Brown hits out at NBA referees after clutch 76ers Playoffs loss; gives blunt Joel Embiid verdict 2. Paolo Banchero from Orlando Magic {{/usCountry}}

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Another intriguing possibility is Paolo Banchero from the Orlando Magic.

The former No. 1 overall pick has rapidly developed into one of the NBA’s brightest young forwards and would provide Milwaukee with a potential franchise player for the next decade.

Banchero’s combination of scoring, physicality and playmaking ability has already made him one of the league’s fastest-rising stars.

At just 23 years old, Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

However, Orlando would likely hesitate to include Banchero in any blockbuster deal unless Antetokounmpo made it clear he intended to commit to the franchise long term.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns from New York Knicks

The third option is Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks.

Towns remains one of the NBA’s most offensively skilled big men and could offer Milwaukee an immediate All-Star replacement if the organization decides to move on from Giannis.

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Known for his scoring touch, rebounding and perimeter shooting ability, Towns could fit well alongside the Bucks’ existing roster while still keeping the team in win-now mode.

The 30-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

Unlike younger options such as Banchero, Towns would represent a more immediate competitive approach rather than a long-term rebuild.

By Roshan Tony

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