Giannis trade update: Steph Curry or LeBron? Bucks handling 2 realistic superstar options

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be soon stuck with a choice - join Steph Curry or LeBron James - both superstars leading championship-hungry teams. However, nothing is certain as of now. This comes as the two-time MVP is reportedly looking to move away from the Milwaukee Bucks, who are receiving multiple offers from across the NBA. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

While no deal appears imminent, league chatter has increasingly focused on two superstar pathways for Milwaukee - the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors unwilling to move Draymond Green Golden State’s pursuit of Antetokounmpo may ultimately hinge on one major internal decision involving Draymond Green. Despite growing speculation that Green could become a centerpiece in trade talks, ESPN insider Anthony Slater reported the franchise has no intention of shopping the veteran forward.

“In that vein, team sources have indicated that they have no intention to shop Green or push him out,” Slater reported Monday.

“On the court, they still view him as an additive winner with an elite defensive skill set that plays up when the stakes rise. Off the court, the organization felt he had a positive season as a leader, while his acumen and voice essentially make him another assistant coach.”

However, realistically, Milwaukee may prefre Green over an injured Jimmy Butler as a primary return piece.

Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL, still carries star power, but concerns about age and health could reduce his appeal in a blockbuster package.

Why Bucks may hesitate on Jimmy Butler The Warriors remain motivated to pair Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry, but league executives believe refusing to include Green could weaken their leverage.

Green still carries defensive value and championship pedigree despite entering the later stages of his career. Ideally, Golden State would prefer him to exercise his $27 million player option before considering any trade discussions.

If Milwaukee declines Butler-focused offers, the Warriors could struggle to outbid competing teams.

Lakers exploring long-shot Giannis path Meanwhile, the Lakers are quietly monitoring ways to enter the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes themselves. According to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, Los Angeles does have a theoretical pathway to land the Bucks superstar, though he admitted it remains unlikely.

“I don’t think [Antetokounmpo] is coming to the Lakers,” McMenamin said during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“[Acquiring Antetokounmpo] would have to be [through] an Austin Reaves sign-and-trade to get the numbers right. They’ll [the Lakers] have draft picks available to trade this summer.”

“There is a path; I don’t think it’s a likely path, but it’s a path to it.”

A potential deal would almost certainly revolve around Austin Reaves, whose contract situation looms large over the Lakers’ offseason.

LeBron James decision remains central The Lakers’ plans also depend heavily on what LeBron James decides regarding his future. James, who completed his 23rd NBA season, is expected to weigh whether he wants to continue playing. The decision could significantly impact Los Angeles’ financial flexibility and roster construction.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently praised James while signaling the franchise’s appreciation for the four-time champion.

“We probably haven’t seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he’s honored the game,” Pelinka said of James. “He’s given so much to his teammates, to this organization. The thing we want to do more than anything else is to honor him back.”

Reports have suggested James may need to accept a reduced salary if he wants the Lakers to remain aggressive in reshaping the roster around another superstar pursuit.