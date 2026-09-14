Giants vs Cowboys halftime show: Who is performing tonight at MetLife Stadium? Hamilton cast joins 9/11 tribute

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will meet in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, but the game also brings a special halftime show. Cast members from Broadway’s Hamilton will perform a medley at halftime, marking the musical’s first NFL halftime appearance.

The Giants-Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium will feature a special halftime performance as part of the team’s 25th-anniversary 9/11 commemoration. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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Nicholas Christopher will perform as Aaron Burr, with Mandy Gonzalez, Morgan Anita Wood and Candace Quarrels joining him as the Schuyler Sisters. The game is also part of the Giants’ 25th-anniversary 9/11 tribute, with first responders, military members and families affected by the attacks being honored throughout the evening.

Who is performing at Giants vs. Cowboys halftime?

The Hamilton halftime performance will feature four performers from the musical. Nicholas Christopher will take the role of Aaron Burr, while Mandy Gonzalez, Morgan Anita Wood and Candace Quarrels will perform as the Schuyler Sisters.

The group will perform a medley of Hamilton songs in a special arrangement created by Alex Lacamoire and Don P. Roberts. The show will also include a large marching band collaboration.

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{{^usCountry}} The Giants said Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine and Penn State’s Blue Band will join the performance. Soloist Jaheim Lee is also part of the halftime presentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Giants said Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine and Penn State’s Blue Band will join the performance. Soloist Jaheim Lee is also part of the halftime presentation. {{/usCountry}}

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Giants VS Cowboys 9/11 tribute

The halftime show is part of a wider Giants program marking 25 years since the September 11, 2001 attacks. The team is honoring first responders, military members, 9/11 family members and others whose lives were affected.

Before kickoff, players and coaches from both teams are wearing commemorative NYPD, FDNY and PAPD apparel, along with “Never Forget” shirts. A moment of silence and a photo montage will also remember people who died on 9/11.

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The pregame ceremony includes a joint NYPD, FDNY and PAPD honor guard. Members of the NYPD and FDNY will perform the national anthem, while a 100-yard American flag will be carried by players, coaches and Giants season-ticket members.

The Giants will also display the Tribute in Light, while Ladder 343, a ceremonial FDNY firetruck, will be outside the stadium as part of the remembrance.

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When is Giants vs. Cowboys halftime show?

The Cowboys-Giants game began at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday, September 13, at MetLife Stadium. Since NFL halftime begins after the second quarter, its exact start time depends on the length of the first half.

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The Giants are hosting Dallas in their 2026 season opener, with the game airing nationally on NBC. The Hamilton performance is the main halftime attraction, while the 9/11 tribute runs across the evening rather than being limited to the break.

The Giants’ official announcement confirmed that the Hamilton performance is the first time the Broadway musical will be showcased at an NFL game.