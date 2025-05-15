Global favourite video-sharing platform to stream NFL game for the first time. Here, have a quick peek

By getting its first NFL live broadcast, YouTube is focusing on live sports and starting with attention from around the globe. The streaming giant will carry the 5 September season-opening matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, set to take place in São Paulo, Brazil. YouTube is set to broadcast its first exclusive live NFL game on September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)(AP)

Held at the iconic Corinthians Arena home turf for Brazilian soccer powerhouse SC Corinthians, this is the first time the NFL will open its season with a game played in South America.

The game will be available completely free to fans worldwide on YouTube.

While YouTube already holds the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket, a subscription service that lets fans watch out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, this Brazil showdown will be YouTube's first time streaming a regular-season NFL game live to a global audience for free. However, the broadcast won’t be accessible in a few countries, including Canada. The game will also be aired on local television in the home markets of both teams.

YouTube is doubling down on its NFL partnership beyond just games

Even with long-term deals in place with major media partners like Fox, NBCUniversal, CBS, ESPN, and Amazon, the NFL has steadily carved out room for streaming exclusives. Netflix streamed two Christmas Day games last season and is locked in for more during the 2025–26 campaign. Now, YouTube’s turn has come.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with YouTube to bring this year’s Brazil game to a worldwide audience,” said Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, in a press briefing.

“YouTube and YouTube TV have been incredible partners of the NFL for several years and boast an immense global reach, and we look forward to Week 1 in São Paulo.”

The global video-sharing platform has also signed a multi-year deal to stream the annual Super Bowl Flag Football game. “Last year, people spent over 350 million hours watching official NFL content on YouTube,” said Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube’s chief business officer.

“So it’s both fitting and thrilling to continue to build our relationship with our partners at the NFL. Streaming the Friday night game to fans for free around the world will mark YouTube’s first time as a live NFL broadcaster—and we’ll do it in a way that only YouTube can, with an interactive viewing experience and creators right at the center of the experience.”