Gracie Hunt says 'yes' to Derek Green in romantic proposal; see photos
Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt, has announced her engagement to Derek Green.
The couple shared the news on Instagram on April 4, with a joint post featuring photos from the proposal.
Gracie, 27, captioned the post: "It was always you " and included the Bible verse from Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
The proposal took place in a romantic outdoor setting, with family and friends present to celebrate the moment. A close-up photo highlighted Gracie’s stunning engagement ring—an emerald-cut diamond with additional diamonds and a colored stone on the band.
Family Reactions
Family reactions were full of joy. Her mother, Tavia Hunt, wrote: "DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! Congratulations you two!! We love you so much!!!"
Her sister, Ava Hunt, added: "I am overjoyed."
Background on the Couple
Derek Green (26) is the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who played for Kansas City from 2001 to 2006. The couple first met 7.5 years ago at Arrowhead Stadium. They went public with their relationship around April 2025, when Gracie posted a video from the stadium with a Taylor Swift-inspired caption: “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string.”
Since then, they’ve shared vacations, White House visits, red carpet moments, and sweet Instagram posts. Gracie has called Derek her “best friend” and even declared herself “President of the DG fan club.”
About Gracie Hunt
Gracie is a former Miss Kansas and a familiar face at Chiefs games. She has built her own public following while being part of the high-profile Hunt family, known for their luxury lifestyle and the team’s recent success.
No wedding date has been announced yet, but given the family’s style, it’s expected to be a big celebration.
By Prabhat Dwivedi