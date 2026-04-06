Gracie Hunt says 'yes' to Derek Green in romantic proposal; see photos

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt, has announced her engagement to Derek Green.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on April 4, with a joint post featuring photos from the proposal.

Gracie, 27, captioned the post: "It was always you " and included the Bible verse from Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

The proposal took place in a romantic outdoor setting, with family and friends present to celebrate the moment. A close-up photo highlighted Gracie’s stunning engagement ring—an emerald-cut diamond with additional diamonds and a colored stone on the band.