Hailee Steinfeld reveals hidden partnership days after welcoming baby with Josh Allen: ‘Keeping a secret’

Just days after welcoming their first child, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are once again making headlines. This time the couple is in discussion due to a “secret” partnership. The announcement of the new beginning comes shortly after the couple confirmed the birth of their baby girl.

Full details of the collaboration are yet to be disclosed.(Hailee Steinfeld/ Instagram)

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Steinfeld actress described the collaboration as something she had been “keeping a secret."

Partnership revealed

Steinfeld shared the update through her social media, describing the collaboration as something she had been “keeping a secret,” which drew attention from fans following her journey into motherhood.

She was unveiled as part of Ashley Luxe, a premium furniture line by Ashley, and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses and campaign visuals.

“Design has always been part of my life. My mom is an interior designer, so home has always been a place of inspiration for me,” Steinfeld said. “With Ashley Luxe, every piece is designed to spark self-expression… which made working with Ashley Luxe feel like a natural fit for me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Full details of the collaboration are yet to be disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple welcomed their daughter on April 2 and shared the news via Steinfeld’s newsletter platform, Beau Society. They described themselves as “feeling incredibly grateful and blessed… savoring these early moments.”

Steinfeld and Allen began dating in 2023 and married in May 2025 in California. Their relationship has largely remained low-key, with occasional updates shared through social media and Steinfeld’s newsletter.

Also Read: Hailee Steinfeld a Broncos fan? Josh Allen reacts to old pic ahead of Bills clash; ‘won’t bring it up'

Her pregnancy was revealed in December 2025, followed by selective glimpses into their journey leading up to the birth.

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Hailee Steinfeld is an Oscar-nominated actor known for films such as The Edge of Seventeen and the Pitch Perfect series. She is also a successful singer, with popular tracks including “Starving,” and has built a strong digital presence through Beau Society.

Josh Allen is a leading quarterback for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

By Roshan Tony

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