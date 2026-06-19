Hailey Hunter Penguins reporter fired: Why SportsNet Pittsburgh fired NHL journalist? Net worth, family in focus

Sports broadcaster Hailey Hunter, known to Pittsburgh Penguins fans as a rinkside reporter and host on SportsNet Pittsburgh, has been let go by the regional sports network.

Hunter worked for SportsNet for three years after joining the broadcasting crew during the 23-24 season,(Hailey Hunter Instagram)

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Hunter worked for SportsNet for three years after joining the broadcasting crew during the 23-24 season, covering the franchise for which her father, Tim Hrynewich, played 55 games from 1982 to 1984.

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Why was Hailey Hunter fired from SportsNet?

As of Thursday, SportsNet Pittsburgh had not publicly provided a specific explanation for its decision.

Hunter told TribLive, “Unfortunately, I was told the Penguins have decided that they simply wanted to move in a different direction with the role.” She informed the site that she wasn't given any information or a cause for her firing.

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{{^usCountry}} “I understand that’s the business we are in,” Hunter added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I understand that’s the business we are in,” Hunter added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the timing of Hunter's exit attracted attention because it came shortly after her wedding and ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the timing of Hunter's exit attracted attention because it came shortly after her wedding and ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hunter got married to her fiancé, Gage Posey, on May 16 after being together for 5 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunter got married to her fiancé, Gage Posey, on May 16 after being together for 5 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Who are Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas? FBI names suspects in alleged White House UFC attack plot Who is Hailey Hunter? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Who are Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas? FBI names suspects in alleged White House UFC attack plot Who is Hailey Hunter? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hailey Hunter, formerly Hailey Hrynewich, is the daughter of a former NHL player, Tim Hrynewich. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailey Hunter, formerly Hailey Hrynewich, is the daughter of a former NHL player, Tim Hrynewich. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hunter graduated from Ohio State and attempted to make the LPGA Tour before moving into broadcasting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunter graduated from Ohio State and attempted to make the LPGA Tour before moving into broadcasting. {{/usCountry}}

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After deciding several years ago that she was unlikely to make the LPGA Tour cut, Hailey Hrynewich took up the surname "Hunter" for an easier-to-say surname, just in case she became a broadcast journalist.

Before joining SportsNet Pittsburgh, Hunter worked in television news and sports reporting roles across several markets. Her broadcasting experience helped her transition into NHL coverage, where she became a recognizable figure for Penguins viewers.

Hailey Hunter family and net worth

Hunter has largely kept details about her finances private. No verified public records establish her net worth.

Tim Hyrnewich, her father, was a member of the Penguins for portions of two seasons. The early 1980s were a difficult time for even a franchise that had gone bankrupt twice. He was in Pittsburgh before Mario Lemieux's arrival, when the Penguins had a more devoted fan base.

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Hunter has occasionally shared glimpses of her family and relationship on social media. Her mother is Susan Hrynewich. Hunter also has a twin brother named Reed Hrynewich.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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