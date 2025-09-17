Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Harris RBI single lifts Athletics over Red Sox 2-1 as Boston loses ground in AL wild-card race

AP |
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 07:37 am IST

Harris RBI single lifts Athletics over Red Sox 2-1 as Boston loses ground in AL wild-card race

BOSTON — Brett Harris had a go-ahead single in a two-run sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Tuesday night for their first five-game winning streak in over a year.

Harris RBI single lifts Athletics over Red Sox 2-1 as Boston loses ground in AL wild-card race
Harris RBI single lifts Athletics over Red Sox 2-1 as Boston loses ground in AL wild-card race

Tyler Soderstrom had two hits and an RBI double for the Athletics, on their longest winning streak since six in a row from April 28 to May 4 last season.

Boston entered one game back of the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card. The Red Sox have lost four of five.

The Red Sox went ahead in the third when Rob Refsnyder scored from first when Carlos Narváez doubled to left-center and the ball deflected Lawrence Butler for an error as the center fielder tried to scoop it.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs allowed an unearned run and five hits in four innings. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, striking out Ceddanne Rafaela and getting Romy Gonzalez to ground into a double play.

Mitch Spence allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings and Hogan Harris got four outs for his third save.

Boston rookie Connelly Early allowed struck out six over five innings before giving up a single to start the sixth. He struck out Nick Kurtz before being pulled in favor of reliever Greg Wissert .

Greg Wissert relieved starter Connelly Early with one out and one on in the sixth, struck out Brent Rooker, then gave up Soderstrom's RBI double off the Green Monster. Wissert then yielded a walk, followed by Harris' single.

Trevor Story became the fourth player in the expansion era to be successful on his first 30 stolen bases attempts in a season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, joining Vince Coleman , Carl Crawford and Trea Turner .

A’s RHP Mason Barnett faces Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.31 on Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Harris RBI single lifts Athletics over Red Sox 2-1 as Boston loses ground in AL wild-card race
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On