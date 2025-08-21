‘Have it wrong…': Jake Paul's manager appears to deny Gervonta Davis bout talks

Jake Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, appeared to deny reports about the YouTuber-turned-boxer's bout with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. This comes after The Ring cited sources to report that Paul's fight with Anthony Joshua is off and the 28-year-old will instead take on Davis in November this year. Boxer Jake Paul looks on during Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 on Netflix at Madison Square Garden (Getty Images via AFP)

Davis, who is unbeaten in 31 fights, last fought Lamont Roach Jr. Roach, who has been demanding a rematch, also responded to the Paul vs Davis reports.

“Told ya lol 🦆🦆🦆🦆,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, it was Bidarian's post that sparked confusion. “Amazing how “sources” have it confirmed but have it wrong,” he wrote.

Reports also noted that if finalized, the Paul vs Davis fight would be scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds at 195 pounds, a weight far closer to Paul’s usual range than Davis’s.

Jake Paul last fought at 200 pounds, while Davis typically competes at 135. Standing 6-foot-1, Paul would also hold a significant height and reach advantage over the 5-foot-5 Davis.

Paul, 28, enters the potential matchup on a six-fight winning streak, most recently outpointing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr over 10 rounds in June. His only loss came to Tommy Fury in early 2023. Critics have often dismissed Paul’s resume, noting his preference for aging opponents or crossover MMA fighters, though Davis would present a new kind of challenge.

When Is Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis?

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis is reportedly set for Saturday, November 15, as an exhibition bout. Official start times for the fight night have yet to be confirmed.

The event is expected to take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

What Channel Will Show Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis and Can It Be Streamed?

The fight is reportedly slated to stream live on Netflix. Viewers will be able to watch through the Netflix app or website.

It’s still unclear whether the card will be included as part of a standard subscription or require an additional pay-per-view fee.

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Undercard

Details on the full undercard lineup have not yet been announced and will be revealed closer to the event.