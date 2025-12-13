Heisman Trophy 2025: Here’s how much NIL money finalists Mendoza, Pavia and Love made this season

FILE - Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) had estimated NIL earnings of $1.6 million this year.(AP) The Heisman Trophy does not include a cash prize. However, finalists Mendoza, Pavia, Sayin and Love earned millions this season through NIL deals. The Heisman Trophy ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, December 13. Final voting for the 2025 Heisman Trophy takes place Saturday, with US college football’s top performers competing for the sport’s most recognizable individual honor.

While the award itself carries no cash prize, the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules have reshaped how elite players earn. And the numbers are substantial.

How NIL deals reshaped Heisman contenders’ income

Since 2021, college athletes have been allowed to profit from endorsements and sponsorships without losing eligibility. For Heisman-level players, those deals now rival professional salaries.

This season’s finalists — Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, Julian Sayin and Jeremiyah Love — are among the highest NIL earners in the sport. Estimates are based on On3’s NIL deal tracker.

Fernando Mendoza leads the field

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is estimated to have earned about $2.6 million in NIL deals this season, as per On3.

Mendoza entered the year outside most preseason Heisman discussions, but that changed quickly as the season progressed. He led Indiana to a 13 - 0 record, its first Big Ten title since 1967, and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He also picked up an Associated Press player of the year award.

Mendoza holds an endorsement deal with Adidas.

He is currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman, Marketwatch reported, citing DraftKings.

Also read: Heisman ceremony 2025 details: When is the event, where to watch? Winner list, odds, hosts and more

Diego Pavia is close behind

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia follows closely at an estimated $2.5 million.

Pavia threw 27 touchdowns, guiding Vanderbilt to one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country.

He has NIL agreements with AutoPro, Raising Cane’s and The NIL Store, and is expected to declare for the NFL Draft later this year.

Julian Sayin continues Ohio State’s run

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin also earned an estimated $2.5 million, as per On3.

Sayin threw 31 touchdown passes, ranking among the nation’s leaders, and led the Buckeyes back to the College Football Playoff.

His NIL portfolio includes deals with The Foundation, Panini and EA Sports.

Also read: Ohio State's Julian Sayin looking forward to following idols as a Heisman finalist

Jeremiyah Love stands out at running back

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is the only non-quarterback finalist, with estimated NIL earnings of $1.6 million.

Love rushed for 1,372 yards, fourth most nationally, and helped Notre Dame finish 10-2.

His endorsements include Samsung, Celsius and New Balance.

When will winner be named?: The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday night on ABC. Regardless of the outcome, the finalists’ earning power reflects how NIL has permanently altered the landscape of college football.

FAQs

How much money did Heisman finalists earn from NIL deals?

Heisman finalists earned between $1.6 million and $2.6 million this season through NIL agreements, according to estimates.

Who earned the most NIL money among Heisman finalists?

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza led the group with an estimated $2.6 million in NIL deals.

Do Heisman Trophy winners receive prize money?

No. The Heisman Trophy carries prestige but no cash award; earnings come from NIL deals.

When will the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner be announced?

The winner will be announced on December 13 during the televised Heisman ceremony.