Heisman Trophy vote 2025: How to vote for Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia and Jeremiyah Love

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is among the finalists for the Heisman Memorial Trophy.(AP) Heisman Trophy vote: Here is a simple guide on how fans can support Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, and Jeremiyah Love in the competition. The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded every year to the most outstanding player in NCAA football. It is one of the highest individual honors in the sport and often defines a player’s legacy. Winning the Heisman places an athlete among college football’s elite players and can shape their future career.

The race for college football’s most prestigious individual award is heating up. If you want to vote for your favourite among Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, Julian Sayin, and Jeremiyah Love, here is all you need to know.

Who votes for the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy is decided by a carefully selected group of voters. In the 2025 Heisman race, there are 930 total voters, the official website reported.

The latest group consists of media personnel, like sports journalists and broadcasters, who cover college football on a regular basis. There are a total of 870 voters, divided equally between the six regions of the United States to avoid regional biases.

Along with the media, 59 living former Heisman winners are also given a vote. Their experience and understanding of the game add credibility to the process. Fans are also included through the Heisman Fan Vote, which counts as one collective vote, Sporting News reported.

Also read: Sherrone Moore contacted OnlyFans model Mia Sorety after release from jail; shocking details amid cheating scandal

How does the Heisman voting system work?

Each voter receives a ballot and must rank three players. The voting uses a simple points system:

• First choice: 3 points

• Second choice: 2 points

• Third choice: 1 point

All three selections must be filled in for the ballot to count. The player who earns the highest total number of points across all ballots is declared the Heisman Trophy winner.

How can fans vote for Mendoza, Pavia and Love?

Fans can support Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, and Jeremiyah Love through the Heisman Fan Vote. Voting is available once per day on the official website, heismanfanvote.com.

Fans can also vote on social media by posting:“@HeismanTrophy I want to vote for #PlayerName”.

Each fan is allowed one vote per day on the website and one vote daily on each social media platform.

Also read: 'Please calm down, it's 3 am': Staff pleads with folded hands at Lionel Messi's hotel in Kolkata

Important Heisman dates to remember

Heisman ballots are sent out in early December. Voting closed on December 8 this year, and the finalists were announced the same day. The winner will be revealed during the Heisman Trophy Ceremony, which airs on ABC on December 13.

While the fan vote represents a small part of the final decision, it allows supporters to take part in one of college football’s most exciting traditions.

FAQs

1. How can fans vote for the Heisman Trophy?

Fans can vote through the official Heisman Fan Vote website once per day and also vote on social media by posting “@HeismanTrophy I want to vote for #PlayerName”. Each fan gets one vote per platform per day.

2. Who is eligible to win the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to an active NCAA football player who is a bona fide student at an accredited college or university and complies with NCAA student-athlete rules.

3. When will the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner be announced?

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced during the televised Heisman Ceremony on December 13, airing nationally on ABC.