Heisman ceremony 2025 details: When is the event, where to watch? Winner list, odds, hosts and more

Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on Saturday(Representative photo) The Heisman Trophy Ceremony takes place at Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The Heisman Trophy Ceremony takes place Saturday, December 13, at 8 PM ET from the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Hosted by Chris Fowler, the event will focus on the best of college football competing against each other.

Heisman Trophy finalists

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana QB) – Heavy favorite after leading Hoosiers to undefeated season and Big Ten title.

Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt QB) – Underdog story with historic Commodores turnaround.

Julian Sayin (Ohio State QB) – Strong contender but fell after championship loss.

Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame RB) – Explosive runner, only non-QB finalist.

Latest odds

Fernando Mendoza: -1000 to -1800 (92%+ implied probability)

Diego Pavia: +600 to +900

Jeremiyah Love: +25000

Julian Sayin: +40000 to +50000

Mendoza is the runaway favorite, poised to become Indiana's first Heisman winner.

The ceremony follows the finalist announcements on December 8 and top 10 reveal on December 11.

Heisman winners list

1935 - Jay Berwanger, HB (Chicago)

1936 - Larry Kelley, E (Yale)

1937 - Clint Frank, HB (Yale)

1938 - Davey O'Brien, QB (TCU)

1939 - Nile Kinnick, HB (Iowa)

1940 - Tom Harmon, HB (Michigan)

1941 - Bruce Smith, HB (Minnesota)

1942 - Frank Sinkwich, HB (Georgia)

1943 - Angelo Bertelli, QB (Notre Dame)

1944 - Les Horvath, HB/QB (Ohio State)

1945 - Doc Blanchard, FB (Army)

1946 - Glenn Davis, HB (Army)

1947 - Johnny Lujack, QB (Notre Dame)

1948 - Doak Walker, HB (SMU)

1949 - Leon Hart, E/TE (Notre Dame)

1950 - Vic Janowicz, HB (Ohio State)

1951 - Dick Kazmaier, HB (Princeton)

1952 - Billy Vessels, HB (Oklahoma)

1953 - John Lattner, HB (Notre Dame)

1954 - Alan Ameche, FB (Wisconsin)

1955 - Howard Cassady, HB (Ohio State)

1956 - Paul Hornung, QB (Notre Dame)

1957 - John David Crow, HB (Texas A&M)

1958 - Pete Dawkins, HB (Army)

1959 - Billy Cannon, HB (LSU)

1960 - Joe Bellino, HB (Navy)

1961 - Ernie Davis, HB (Syracuse)

1962 - Terry Baker, QB (Oregon State)

1963 - Roger Staubach, QB (Navy)

1964 - John Huarte, QB (Notre Dame)

1965 - Mike Garrett, HB (USC)

1966 - Steve Spurrier, QB (Florida)

1967 - Gary Beban, QB (UCLA)

1968 - O.J. Simpson, HB (USC)

1969 - Steve Owens, RB (Oklahoma)

1970 - Jim Plunkett, QB (Stanford)

1971 - Pat Sullivan, QB (Auburn)

1972 - Johnny Rodgers, WR/RB (Nebraska)

1973 - John Cappelletti, RB (Penn State)

1974 - Archie Griffin, RB (Ohio State)

1975 - Archie Griffin, RB (Ohio State)

1976 - Tony Dorsett, RB (Pittsburgh)

1977 - Earl Campbell, RB (Texas)

1978 - Billy Sims, RB (Oklahoma)

1979 - Charles White, RB (USC)

1980 - George Rogers, RB (South Carolina)

1981 - Marcus Allen, RB (USC)

1982 - Herschel Walker, RB (Georgia)

1983 - Mike Rozier, RB (Nebraska)

1984 - Doug Flutie, QB (Boston College)

1985 - Bo Jackson, RB (Auburn)

1986 - Vinny Testaverde, QB (Miami (FL))

1987 - Tim Brown, WR (Notre Dame)

1988 - Barry Sanders, RB (Oklahoma State)

1989 - Andre Ware, QB (Houston)

1990 - Ty Detmer, QB (BYU)

1991 - Desmond Howard, WR (Michigan)

1992 - Gino Torretta, QB (Miami (FL))

1993 - Charlie Ward, QB (Florida State)

1994 - Rashaan Salaam, RB (Colorado)

1995 - Eddie George, RB (Ohio State)

1996 - Danny Wuerffel, QB (Florida)

1997 - Charles Woodson, CB/WR (Michigan)

1998 - Ricky Williams, RB (Texas)

1999 - Ron Dayne, RB (Wisconsin)

2000 - Chris Weinke, QB (Florida State)

2001 - Eric Crouch, QB (Nebraska)

2002 - Carson Palmer, QB (USC)

2003 - Jason White, QB (Oklahoma)

2004 - Matt Leinart, QB (USC)

2005 - Reggie Bush, RB (USC)

2006 - Troy Smith, QB (Ohio State)

2007 - Tim Tebow, QB (Florida)

2008 - Sam Bradford, QB (Oklahoma)

2009 - Mark Ingram, RB (Alabama)

2010 - Cam Newton, QB (Auburn)

2011 - Robert Griffin III, QB (Baylor)

2012 - Johnny Manziel, QB (Texas A&M)

2013 - Jameis Winston, QB (Florida State)

2014 - Marcus Mariota, QB (Oregon)

2015 - Derrick Henry, RB (Alabama)

2016 - Lamar Jackson, QB (Louisville)

2017 - Baker Mayfield, QB (Oklahoma)

2018 - Kyler Murray, QB (Oklahoma)

2019 - Joe Burrow, QB (LSU)

2020 - DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama)

2021 - Bryce Young, QB (Alabama)

2022 - Caleb Williams, QB (USC)

2023 - Jayden Daniels, QB (LSU)

2024 - Travis Hunter, CB/WR (Colorado)