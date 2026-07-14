How did the Kylian Mbappe 'dictator' meme start? Viral trend explained

Kylian Mbappé is a commanding presence on the pitch. He is the kind of player who gets things done and leads by example. That intensity has been on full display at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It has helped fuel one of the tournament's biggest viral trends: the "Dictator Mbappé" memes flooding social media.

AI-generated image of Kylian Mbappé as a dictator (Screen grab from social media)

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You cannot scroll for long without seeing an AI generated video or image of Mbappé dressed like a military leader. He appears to be barking orders or staring dramatically into the distance.

The memes started simply with clips of him directing teammates, making tactical calls, or showing that intense aura during matches. From there, things got more creative and ridiculous. This sparked curiosity about where it all began.

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Where did it all begin?

It started with a pretty silly food dispute back in March 2024. Mbappé threatened legal action against Mohammed Henni, a Marseille based influencer and kebab shop owner with around 2 million Instagram followers. Henni had named a sandwich after Mbappé and jokingly described it as having "baker round bread, as round as Mbappé's skull."

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{{^usCountry}} Mbappé's lawyers sent a letter asking Henni to remove any reference to his name or face legal consequences. Henni hit back on Instagram: "Are you not ashamed? You have nothing else to do? Suing me for something so futile? It is incredible. I can't believe it!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mbappé's lawyers sent a letter asking Henni to remove any reference to his name or face legal consequences. Henni hit back on Instagram: "Are you not ashamed? You have nothing else to do? Suing me for something so futile? It is incredible. I can't believe it!" {{/usCountry}}

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That exchange went viral, and the "dictator" label was born. People started joking that Mbappé treated his own name like it was under his personal control"

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Why it took off

The meme really exploded during the World Cup. Clips of Mbappé taking the captain's armband from teammates, his dominant presence on the field, and stories about dressing room dynamics added fuel to the fire.

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AI edits turned him into everything from a general to a world leader. All in good fun.

Mbappé himself has mostly stayed quiet about it.

By Harini Oviya