How much will GTA 6 cost? CEO drops big hint on price: ‘very reasonable’

The fans are waiting since forever for the GTA 6 release and finally Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two, has shared a big update on GTA 6’s price point ahead of its November release.

CEO hints GTA 6 will be fairly priced.

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Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026, after multiple delays. The game was initially planned for May 2025 then moved to May 2026 before being pushed again to its current release date.

Additionally, The first official trailer was released on December 4, 2023, followed by a second trailer on May 6 which provided more details about the setting and story. GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and there is no confirmation for the PC version yet.

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What we know about the prize

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the Interactive Innovation Conference on April 28, Zelnick suggested that GTA 6 will not carry an extremely high price tag. However, the rumors said that it could cost $100 or more. Instead, he said that it will be reasonable, “Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery,” according to IGN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the Interactive Innovation Conference on April 28, Zelnick suggested that GTA 6 will not carry an extremely high price tag. However, the rumors said that it could cost $100 or more. Instead, he said that it will be reasonable, “Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery,” according to IGN. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zelnick said that even though prices of most things have gone up over time, video game prices have mostly stayed the same at around $60–$70. “If you look at it through that lens, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. But that isn’t the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at…how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zelnick said that even though prices of most things have gone up over time, video game prices have mostly stayed the same at around $60–$70. “If you look at it through that lens, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. But that isn’t the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at…how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also emphasized that their goal is to create a standout experience, saying, “What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history and it’s a pretty daunting challenge. If we do that, and if we’re of service to our customers, then the upside will take care of itself.”

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Story, characters and what to expect

As per Dexerto, the game is set to take players back to Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida. For the first time in the series, the story will feature a female protagonist, Lucia alongside a male character named Jason. Their story appears to follow a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime partnership, involving robberies, police chases and large-scale missions.

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Other confirmed characters include Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos, Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’quan Priest, Real Dimez Raul Bautista and Brian Heder.

According to available details, the narrative will focus on high-stakes criminal activity and may include a character-switching system similar to previous titles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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