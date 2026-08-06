How Stefon Diggs joining the Commanders affects Brandon Aiyuk's NFL future and trade outlook

Stefon Diggs has reportedly found a new home in the NFL. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the veteran wide receiver has agreed to join the Washington Commanders after being released by the New England Patriots.

Stefon Diggs' move could also have significant implications for Brandon Aiyuk. (Instagram)

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ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Diggs is expected to sign a one-year contract worth up to $12 million.

How Stefon Diggs’ move affects Aiyuk

The move could also have significant implications for Brandon Aiyuk. With Diggs now in Washington, the Commanders appear far less likely to pursue another high-profile receiver before the season.

Diggs' arrival could deal a blow to Aiyuk's trade outlook. With the Commanders filling their vacancy at wide receiver, a move for the 49ers standout now seems far less necessary.

While the Commanders could still revisit Aiyuk's situation if San Francisco ultimately releases him, a trade before the start of the season now appears considerably less likely.

Although the possibility has not been completely eliminated, Washington no longer looks like the obvious destination many expected for Aiyuk, leaving greater uncertainty surrounding his future.

Diggs bolsters offensive depth

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{{^usCountry}} Adding Diggs strengthens a receiving corps already led by Terry McLaurin, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels another proven playmaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding Diggs strengthens a receiving corps already led by Terry McLaurin, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels another proven playmaker. {{/usCountry}}

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It also reduces the pressure on younger options such as Luke McCaffrey, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, and the rest of Washington's depth chart to take on major offensive roles.

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Diggs' Patriots stint ends

Stefon Diggs spent the 2025 season with the Patriots, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. The campaign marked his seventh 1,000-yard receiving season in the past eight years.

New England released Diggs on March 4, just one year into the three-year, $63.5 million contract he signed with the franchise.

Returning from a torn ACL, the 32-year-old also contributed in the postseason, totaling 14 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown across four playoff games as New England advanced to Super Bowl LX, where it fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs avoids NFL suspension

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Off the field, Diggs was acquitted on May 5 by a jury in Dedham, Massachusetts, in a case involving allegations that he assaulted and strangled his private chef during an incident in December.

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The following month, reports indicated the NFL found insufficient evidence that Diggs had violated the league's personal conduct policy, meaning he will not face a suspension during the 2026 season.