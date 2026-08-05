How Zay Flowers' contract impacts Lamar Jackson's future with the Ravens and why it benefits the NFL quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens' decision to sign Zay Flowers to a four-year, $140 million extension was about more than securing one of the league's rising receivers. It also gives quarterback Lamar Jackson stability with the most reliable weapon in Baltimore's passing attack.

How Flowers' deal helps Jackson

The extension makes Zay Flowers the second-highest-paid player on Baltimore's roster, trailing only Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo)

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Throughout Jackson's tenure, the Ravens have undergone multiple changes at offensive coordinator while frequently reshaping the group of receivers around him.

By keeping Flowers in place for the long term, Baltimore ensures its franchise quarterback will continue working with a playmaker who already understands his rhythm, instincts and ability to extend plays.

That continuity could become even more important as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle implements his offense.

Head coach Jesse Minter has previously indicated the Ravens intend to maximize Flowers' versatility by deploying him both outside and in the slot, while also finding creative ways to get the ball into his hands.

For much of his career, Jackson has adapted to an ever-changing receiving corps. Now, he has a proven Pro Bowl target expected to remain alongside him through the prime of both players' careers.

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{{^usCountry}} Flowers has established himself as Jackson's most dependable wide receiver, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning two Pro Bowl selections. Flowers earns massive commitment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flowers has established himself as Jackson's most dependable wide receiver, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning two Pro Bowl selections. Flowers earns massive commitment {{/usCountry}}

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The Ravens further emphasized their commitment by guaranteeing $108 million in the contract, signaling that they view Flowers as a cornerstone of the franchise moving forward.

The agreement carries an average annual value of $35 million, tying Flowers with Justin Jefferson for the fourth-highest annual salary among NFL wide receivers.

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The extension also makes Flowers the second-highest-paid player on Baltimore's roster, trailing only Lamar Jackson.

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"Zay is the type of player we always seek to retain," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "Tough, competitive, durable, a premier talent and a foundational football player,” he added.

The new contract had been anticipated for months after DeCosta expressed confidence earlier in the offseason that negotiations would reach a successful conclusion.

Why Flowers deserved extension

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Flowers also made no secret of his desire to remain with the Ravens, saying in June that he hoped to spend the rest of his career in Baltimore.

The 25-year-old rewarded that faith with a breakout 2025 campaign, setting career highs with 86 receptions and 1,211 receiving yards. He accounted for 36.9% of Baltimore's receiving yardage last season, the second-largest share by any player in the NFL.

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His importance became even clearer when compared with the rest of the Ravens' receiving group, as no other Baltimore wide receiver exceeded 25 catches or 400 receiving yards during the 2025 season.

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