In 1984, Dale Brown discovered 13-year-old Shaquille O’Neal, beginning a friendship that lasted over 40 years

Former LSU basketball coach Dale Brown, who passed away on Friday, October 23, at the age of 90, left a lasting mark on the program during his tenure. Dale Brown first crossed paths with Shaquille O’Neal in 1984. (AP Photo)

The winningest coach in LSU history, Brown guided the Tigers to two Final Four appearances and coached several notable players, including Shaquille O’Neal and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

One memorable part of Brown’s legacy at LSU was discovering O’Neal at a young age.

What began as a young teenager seeking guidance on basketball far from Baton Rouge eventually grew into a lifelong friendship between O’Neal and Brown that spanned more than four decades.

How Dale Brown first met Shaquille O’Neal Brown first crossed paths with O’Neal in 1984 while running a basketball clinic at a military base in West Germany. At just 13 years old, O’Neal was already 6 feet, 9 inches tall when he approached the LSU coach for guidance on developing his game.

Impressed by the teenager’s stature, Brown initially assumed he was a soldier and asked how long he had served in the Army. O’Neal’s response that he was only 13 surprised Brown, who quickly recognized the young player’s potential.