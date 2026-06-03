Inside Drake London’s historic Falcons contract extension that makes him NFL's third highest-paid star

Atlanta Falcons are reportedly locking in one of its top offensive weapons, with Drake London agreeing to a four-year extension.

Drake London have agreed to terms on a massive new contract extension, as he gets a four-year deal at Atlanta Falcons. (Getty Images via AFP)

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NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the contract extension news on Tuesday evening, emphasizing that keeping London in Atlanta long term had been at the top of the Falcons’ agenda.

Falcons lock up Drake London long term

“The #Falcons and star WR Drake London have agreed to terms on a massive new contract extension, as he gets a four-year deal, sources say. Atlanta’s former first-rounder has been a priority and now paid in a deal done by Andrew Kessler of @AthletesFirst,” he posted on his X.

Entering a contract year, the former top-10 selection has now secured his future with the Falcons, keeping him in Atlanta through the next five seasons.

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{{^usCountry}} This contract is about more than just adding years to London's stay in Atlanta; it also marks a historic milestone for both the player and the franchise. Inside the numbers of London’s extension {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This contract is about more than just adding years to London's stay in Atlanta; it also marks a historic milestone for both the player and the franchise. Inside the numbers of London’s extension {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up with the contract details, revealing figures that place the agreement among the most significant in franchise history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up with the contract details, revealing figures that place the agreement among the most significant in franchise history. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Falcons are signing WR Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, including $100 million guaranteed, per his agent Andrew Kessler,” Schefter posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Falcons are signing WR Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, including $100 million guaranteed, per his agent Andrew Kessler,” Schefter posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He noted that the deal elevates Drake London to the position of the NFL’s third-highest-paid receiver while also setting a franchise record for average annual salary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that the deal elevates Drake London to the position of the NFL’s third-highest-paid receiver while also setting a franchise record for average annual salary. {{/usCountry}}

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“It makes London the third highest paid receiver in the league with the highest average per year in Falcons franchise history,” ESPN reporter wrote on his X.

London joins NFL’s top three as Falcons eye next extensions

London's new deal places him third among NFL wide receivers in annual salary, trailing only Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase.

The financial terms reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz indicate that London will make $35.25 million per year under the new extension. “Drake London will earn $35.25M per year — a huge payday,” he tweeted.

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Also read: AJ Brown will ditch his famous No 11 jersey at the Patriots; NFL insider explains why

Since being drafted in 2022, Drake London has amassed 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns across 62 career appearances.

London's extension may be finalized, but attention could soon shift to Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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