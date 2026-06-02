Insider claims AJ Brown ‘privately pushed’ Eagles for Patriots trade as early as Week 4 last season

After months of rumors connecting A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, the long-discussed move has finally become a reality.

A.J. Brown's move brings him back together with his former coach Mike Vrabel.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Brown's move brings him back together with former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who never hid his frustration over Tennessee's decision to part ways with the star receiver in 2022.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport later disclosed the compensation involved in the trade, reporting that the Eagles will receive a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection from the Patriots in exchange for the 28-year-old wide receiver. .

“It’s a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick going to Philly, as Brown reunites with coach Mike Vrabel. One of the NFL’s longest runnings sagas ends with a splash,” Rapoport wrote on X.

A.J. Brown sought Eagles exit long ago

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{{^usCountry}} However, the NFL All-Pro receiver had seemingly been eyeing an exit from Philadelphia since the early stages of last season, and that desire has now become a reality. NFL journalist Arye Pulli reported that Brown requested a trade shortly after Week 4 of last season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the NFL All-Pro receiver had seemingly been eyeing an exit from Philadelphia since the early stages of last season, and that desire has now become a reality. NFL journalist Arye Pulli reported that Brown requested a trade shortly after Week 4 of last season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the time, the Eagles were undefeated at 4-0, but the organization reportedly shut down any possibility of a move. He further stated that Brown's representatives privately pushed in securing a trade to New England. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, the Eagles were undefeated at 4-0, but the organization reportedly shut down any possibility of a move. He further stated that Brown's representatives privately pushed in securing a trade to New England. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Stefon Diggs seen training hard as AJ Brown trade to Patriots becomes official {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Stefon Diggs seen training hard as AJ Brown trade to Patriots becomes official {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Sources: WR AJ Brown requested to be traded after Week 4 last season, when the #Eagles were 4-0— but the trade request was rebuffed. Brown's camp privately pushed to be traded to New England. He gets his wish,” Pulli posted on X. Vrabel and Brown reunite after four years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sources: WR AJ Brown requested to be traded after Week 4 last season, when the #Eagles were 4-0— but the trade request was rebuffed. Brown's camp privately pushed to be traded to New England. He gets his wish,” Pulli posted on X. Vrabel and Brown reunite after four years {{/usCountry}}

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Rumors linking Brown to New England gained momentum due to his history with Vrabel. The star receiver entered the NFL with the Titans in 2019 and quickly developed into one of the league's top playmakers while playing for a team coached by Vrabel.

The wide receiver and Vrabel built a strong connection during their three years together in Tennessee, prior to the receiver's trade to the Eagles at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Before the deal became official, Stephen A. Smith had already shared his blunt take on Brown's trade outlook. “Obviously, A.J. Brown wants to be back with Vrabel, and he clearly believes he's better than Stefon Diggs,” he said during Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take.

Also read: Myles Garrett at Rams could be a nightmare for NFL rivals due to this key stat, expert reveals

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The main reason Brown's trade was delayed until June 1 was salary-cap considerations. By waiting until today, the Eagles could spread his dead-cap hit over two seasons instead of absorbing the full $43 million charge in 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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