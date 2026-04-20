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Is a Patriots move inevitable? Analysts split on AJ Brown trade

As the NFL season approaches, speculation grows around the Eagles potentially trading AJ Brown.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 11:02 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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As the new NFL season approaches, the narrative has been rumored about the Philadelphia Eagles that they will probably trade star wide receiver AJ Brown. The trade was supposed to happen before the start of the season.

What does Analyst Sal Paolantonio has to say

AJ Brown is with the Philadelphia Eagles but Dianna Russini had reported that the player was likely to move to teams like New England Patriots, sparking backlash from fans. (X/@MySportsUpdate)

Brown had signed a $96 million extension with the Eagles before helping them win Super Bowl LIX. However, the massive fee is now weighing upon the team as $32 million average will put off teams with high-price receivers in their rosters.

Analyst Sal Paolantonio has dived to understand the problem. ”The problem is, they have run out of leverage in Philadelphia, because they asked for too much. Nobody wants to pay multiple picks… for a 29-year-old wide receiver.”, he said. As per the analyst, the problem exists as Brown wants to compete right away and does not want to rebuild a team. As per the analysis, the Eagles have probably run out of chances to trade AJ Brown to another team. The theory could explain why the negotiations with the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots stalled a few weeks back.

The organization recognizes that going back to Super Bowl LX may be hard, even if it was a great time. They need players who can get them there and then help them win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. That's why one of Brown's old teammates wanted him to be there. That means both parties may have to move forward, but the huge cap hit, Brown's age, and the Eagles' demands are getting in the way.

 
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