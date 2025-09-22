Brock Purdy injury: Is 49ers QB playing today vs. Cardinals? Ian Rapoport provides grim update

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback, Brock Purdy, has been held back from games ever since he suffered a turf toe injury during the team’s season-opening win against the Seattle Seahawks. After skipping out on Week 2 as part of recovery, many are now wondering if he’ll be able to make an appearance on the field for the 49ers’ Week 3 matchup. Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.(Getty Images via AFP)

Brock Purdy’s injury

"It was just an accumulation of certain plays and different moments in the game and stuff," Purdy said, as reported by ESPN. “I finished the game, and it was more so like the adrenaline cooled down, and I was like, 'All right, something's wrong with my toe here,' and obviously you go in and get an MRI and you get a diagnosis and all that. ... My mindset's always been like, I can play and you've got to really take me off the field for something serious, but if I can walk and jog and throw a football, then I'm good to go. So that was more so my mindset, and I didn't feel it until after.”

Reports of the injury first came out when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the same the day after the Seahawks game. Considering how Purdy was the one to throw the winning touchdown pass to tight-end Jake Tonges, many were left shocked by the revelation of any injury occurring during the game.

"It's been a day-to-day thing this week, and I feel like I'm happy with the progress that I've been making with my foot and toe," he added. “It's just going to be a day-to-day thing on how I feel. Nothing really more than that.”

Also Read: Jayden Daniels injury update: When will Commanders QB return after missing Raiders game? Verdict out

Will he play in Week 3?

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Purdy has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He might, however, be able to play in Week 4.

Mac Jones has currently been boosted from backup to starter, and Adrian Martinez was brought off the practice squad to take his spot.

"[We've] just got to see come game time how I feel," Purdy remarked. “I want to play every game. I want to be out there. You only get 17 regular-season games, and every game matters, especially a divisional [game] going against the Cardinals. If you ask me, I'd love to, but I'm trying to be smart with my body here. You never know. We'll see when the game comes.”

The 49ers are scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21) at 4:25 PM ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will be available to stream on FOX and NFL+.