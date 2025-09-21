Will Brock Purdy play vs. Cardinals on Sunday? Coach Kyle Shanahan gives encouraging update

The San Francisco 49ers seemed to lose all hopes of securing definitive wins this season when quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a turf toe injury. Despite the initial expectation being for him to be ruled out of several games in a row, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s latest update seems quite promising. Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers is recovering from a toe injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

Kyle Shanahan gives update on Purdy

On Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area interviewed 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan to discuss Brock Purdy’s recovery from his toe injury. During the conversation, Shanahan provided an update on Purdy’s progress.

“I think when someone tells you, when you hear turf toe, and then I'm automatically, I've heard people's careers get ruined by turf toe. I've heard people miss the whole year. You saw what happened to Joe Burrow last week, and when you hear turf toe and they say he needs surgery and he's out three months. So after this Seattle game, when they tell me it's turf toe, and they can see my face, and then they're like, 'maybe, kind of,' I'm like, 'what does that mean?' I'm like, 'well, there's different types of turf toe,'” he said.

"There's six ligaments or something in there you can injure, and he didn't get all the bad ones, which kind of makes it, that's why they told us around two to six weeks, something like that. You weren't sure. So I was kind of mixed feelings about it, just not really knowing what to expect. But the fact that he was able to get out and practice this week, do some stuff, have a chance to play here on Sunday, makes me very encouraged what it could have been."

How have the 49ers been faring?

Despite initial fears, it appears that veteran backup Mac Jones managed to hold the ground quite well in Purdy’s absence by throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 26-21 victory against the New Orleans Saints. Despite this success, many are still rooting for Purdy to return to the field and help give the team its best winning shot moving forward.

With both Purdy and George Kittle being placed out of the picture for the time being, the 49ers are expected to get back in their best shape before facing the more challenging teams in the league. Both these key players were placed on the injury list right after Week 1’s win. If things were to turn out well for the 49ers, they could very well continue their winning streak as the season passes.

The 49ers are now scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21).