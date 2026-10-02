Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight? WNBA explains decision with Aces star ahead of Fever game

The WNBA has decided on Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's fate ahead of the crucial Game 3 of the Round 1 playoff against the Indiana Fever on Thursday evening.

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces against the Indiana Fever during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29. (Getty Images via AFP)

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A'ja Wilson's conduct at Game 2 in Indiana came under scrutiny, with questions being raised about whether she should be suspended. Wilson had a confrontation with a few fans Wednesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Given that the WNBA strictly prohibits off-court fan interactions during games, there was a lot of talk about whether Wilson could be suspended.

IndyStar reported that the WNBA did not find grounds for A'ja Wilson's suspension, as the interaction happened while Wilson was on the court. She would have been suspended had the interaction taken place outside the court area.

Thus, A'ja Wilson will be available for the do-or-die Game 3 against Caitlin Clark and co Thursday evening as the series remains tied 1-1.

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The controversial moment in Wednesday night's game came with four minutes left on the clock in the 4th Quarter. Wilson committed a foul on Fever star Sophie Cunningham near the Fever's three-point line. A fan close to the court said a few words to her, triggering a response. Wilson walked towards the fan aggressively, and more words were exchanged before teammates, staff and officials diffused the situation.

According to the IndyStar, the WNBA found in its probe that A'ja Wilson was in the player escape lane, which does not amount to stepping out of the court to interact with the fan. The details of the interaction are not known.

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A'ja Wilson scored 22 of the Aces 89 points in the 89-99 loss in Game 2 against the Fever. She completed five of 11 field goals attempted with 2 assists and 9 rebounds.

Indiana Fever Fans Face Backlash Amid Aj'a Wilson Row

The Indiana Fever fans, especially those who were at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, have faced criticism amid the row with A'ja Wilson. Among those who did not mince their words on the Fever fans was Prime Video play-by-play commentator LaChina Robinson.

Robinson called the incident unfortunate and pointed out that it has been happening regularly at Indian Fever home games.

“This is really unfortunate, and I feel like this has happened several times here in Indiana,” the veteran sports analyst said live on air. “The intensity of the game is enough, and then to have to hear things from the crowd and fans, that should not- that don’t have the right to impact the game at this point and the emotions of these players.”

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