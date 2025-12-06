Is Al Horford out for Warriors vs Cavaliers fame? Here's the latest injury update

Golden State Warriors center Al Horford.(AP) Al Horford is out of the Golden State Warriors' Saturday game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to right sciatic nerve irritation. In a major setback for the Golden State Warriors, one of the NBA side's biggest free agent signings, Al Horford, has been ruled out for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, December 6. The 39-year-old remains unavailable due to right sciatic nerve irritation, CBS Sports reported.

Al Horford injury update

As per the latest update, Horford remains sidelined for the opening leg of the NBA side's back-to-back set due to his sciatic nerve issue. Earlier, he missed out on four straight games due to the injury, and later remained available for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which they lost. He was only able to score three points in 18 minutes.

During Saturday's game against Cleveland, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post are expected to witness expanded roles, since Draymond Green also remains questionable. The Warriors roped in Horford for major playoff impact, but they might be expecting far more from the NBA player to this point, as they fell below 500 for the first time this season after their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors' news and opinion site.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Horford will be available or not for the game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Warriors vs Cavaliers: Injury report

According to The Playoffs, the Warriors have ruled out Horford and Stephen Curry for the game. While Horford deals with sciatica, Curry is down with a quadriceps injury. Also, Alex Toohey remains unavailable due to left knee injury management.

Besides them, several other players have been listed as questionable. These include Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers also deal with a long list of injuries. Four players remain unavailable - Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Larry Nance Jr., and Jarrett Allen.

Merrill has been sidelined with a hand sprain, and Strus has yet to make his season debut for the NBA side as he remains unavailable due to left foot surgery recovery. Nance Jr. suffered a right calf injury during the game against the Atlanta Hawks last week, and Allen is out with a right finger strain.

Also, Darius Garland and Tyrese Proctor remain questionable.

FAQs

How many seasons has Al Horford played in the NBA?

He is currently in his 19th season.

When did Al Forford join the Golden State Warriors?

Horford signed a contract with the Warriors on October 1.