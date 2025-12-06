Giannis trade row: Knicks, Spurs hit with massive roadblock; Bucks still positive

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after an apparent injury against the Detroit Pistons(Getty Images via AFP) Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for at least a couple of weeks. The two-time NBA MVP was forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks' game vs Detroit Pistons Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for at least a couple of weeks. The two-time NBA MVP was forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks' game vs Detroit Pistons with a right calf strain, not long after coach Doc Rivers dismissed potential trade talks. However, the interest still remains.

As per reports and speculations, the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs could emerge as favorites to land Giannis. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Spurs might not be an automatic destination for the 31-year-old, even if legitimate trade talks begin.

“The Spurs, though, might not be the automatic Giannis destination they are routinely painted to be,” Fischer wrote for The Stein Line.

According to Fischer, the Spurs showed their stance months ago, when they were "unwilling to surrender the No 2 overall pick that became Dylan Harper” despite multiple offseason inquiries.

Fischer also noted that the Spurs were “equally against parting with Stephon Castle, even for Giannis.”

That hesitation hasn’t shifted. Per Fischer’s reporting, San Antonio has offered little reason to believe it is more open now to involving core pieces in any potential star pursuit.

Giannis to the New York Knicks?

The Knicks’ pursuit of Giannis has become increasingly complicated, with Karl-Anthony Towns’ massive contract emerging as the central obstacle. As New York eyes a blockbuster move, league insiders say the Knicks’ ability to stay in the race hinges on whether they can reroute Towns to a third team willing to absorb his deal.

Reports from ESPN and Bleacher Report indicate the Knicks cannot realistically continue their chase unless they can unload Towns elsewhere, a scenario that has stalled early conversations with Milwaukee.

Evan Sidery summarized New York’s dilemma, noting that “For the Knicks to obtain Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to find a facilitating team who is significantly interested in Karl-Anthony Towns. A third team needs to be willing to help New York offload Towns while sending the Bucks premium prospects and unprotected 1st-round picks.”

Perkins insisted the Knicks must be aggressive, arguing, “Karl-Anthony Towns needs to be on his way to Milwaukee… As long as you are the Knicks, the only two players that are off limits is Big Body Brunson and OG Anunoby.”