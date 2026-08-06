Is Alysha Clark playing vs Mystics tonight? Dallas Wings' latest injury update on veteran forward

The Dallas Wings will take on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night as they look to bounce back from the 81-75 defeat they suffered against the same opponent last week.

Alysha Clark would not be available for Wednesday's game against Washington Mystics. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dallas enters the matchup with momentum after defeating the Connecticut Sun in its previous outing and will aim to build on that victory on the road in Washington.

Although head coach Jose Fernandez will have most of his roster available, the Wings will be without one key veteran who has provided valuable minutes off the bench throughout the season.

Is Alysha Clark playing against tonight?

Alysha Clark, who was initially listed as questionable due to a back issue, has now officially been ruled out for Wednesday's contest.

Earlier in the day, Dallas-based reporter Grant Afseth reported that Clark's status was uncertain because of the injury.

“The Dallas Wings added Alysha Clark (back) to Wednesday's injury report as questionable before facing the Washington Mystics,” Afseth had tweeted.

What happened to Alysha Clark?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A few hours before tip-off, Underdog WNBA, an X account that regularly posts WNBA game-day injury updates, confirmed that Clark would not be available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few hours before tip-off, Underdog WNBA, an X account that regularly posts WNBA game-day injury updates, confirmed that Clark would not be available. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Alysha Clark (back) listed out Wednesday,” Underdog WNBA posted on X later Wednesday afternoon.

Clark's impact off bench

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 39-year-old forward has appeared in 20 of the Wings' 30 games this season. Although she has yet to start a game, Clark has consistently provided depth off the bench throughout the campaign.

In Dallas' most recent outing against the Connecticut Sun, she logged 17 minutes, finishing with one point, one assist, one steal, and three rebounds.

Also read| Cleveland WNBA: Why did the franchise choose Sirens over Rockers? Here's the reason behind the new team name

Overall this season, the Wings' No. 7 has averaged 9.1 minutes per game, while contributing 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

Healthy core ready

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Outside of Alysha Clark, the Wings have a clean injury report, with Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and Azzi Fudd all available as Dallas looks to avenge last week's loss to the Mystics.

Teams enter in form

The Dallas Wings head into Wednesday's matchup with a 19-11 record, looking to build on their recent win over the Connecticut Sun.

In that game, Arike Ogunbowale paced the offense with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Jessica Shepard matched her with 15 points and chipped in nine rebounds.

The Washington Mystics, meanwhile, come into the contest at 16-12 after defeating Dallas on Friday to extend their winning streak to four games.

Also read| Who is Julie Tétart, French trans basketball star? What we know about her plans to pursue WNBA career

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mystics also enters the matchup with a fully healthy roster, as the team has no players listed on its injury report.