Is Ben Shelton dating? All on his past and current relationship as US tennis star eyes success at 2026 Wimbledon

Ben Shelton is participating in the 2026 Wimbledon tennis tournament, and with a ranking of No. 4, he is undoubtedly a player to keep an eye on. The young tennis sensation's personal life has also come under scrutiny as his athletic career continues to ascend.

As Ben Shelton competes at Wimbledon 2026, his romance with USWNT's Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis Rodman, attracts attention (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

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At 23 years old, he was previously in a relationship with track and field athlete Anna Hall, whom he met during their time as student-athletes at the University of Florida. Their relationship lasted from 2021 to 2023. So, who is Shelton currently dating? Here's what we know regarding his romantic life.

Ben Shelton's current relationship

Shelton is currently dating USWNT star Trinity Rodman. The 24-year-old tennis player and his girlfriend are quite transparent and vocal about their relationship on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Rodman publicly acknowledged her relationship with Shelton on March 17, 2025, when he shared a six-image slideshow on Instagram account featuring a photo of them together. She reacted to the post, saying: "Shooters shoot I guess." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rodman publicly acknowledged her relationship with Shelton on March 17, 2025, when he shared a six-image slideshow on Instagram account featuring a photo of them together. She reacted to the post, saying: "Shooters shoot I guess." {{/usCountry}}

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Initially, Rodman garnered encouraging remarks from a prominent list of supporters, including soccer teammate Alyssa Thompson, WNBA athlete Aaliyah Edwards, women’s tennis star Sloane Stephens, and "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper.

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Who is Trinity Rodman?

Rodman currently represents the Washington Spirit, and there is interest from teams in England for the USWNT star. The last name may ring a bell, and rightly so. Trinity is the daughter of Dennis Rodman, the ex-NBA star known for his time with the Pistons and Bulls, where he played alongside Michael Jordan.

What is Ben Shelton's net worth?

Ben Shelton's personal net worth is estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million, according to WorthyTrix. The majority of his earnings are derived from tennis prize money and sponsorships. As per ATP records, Shelton has already accumulated over $6 million in career prize money. Additionally, his endorsement portfolio is expanding rapidly.

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He is backed by prominent brands such as Yonex, On, and Rolex.

Ben Shelton has experienced an extraordinary ascent in the world of tennis. Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, he initially engaged in football before dedicating himself entirely to tennis, guided by his father, Bryan Shelton. Shortly thereafter, he turned professional and emerged as one of the most promising young talents on the ATP Tour.

Outside of tennis, Shelton leads a comfortable lifestyle. He is recognized for his passion for automobiles, reportedly owning models like a Porsche 911 Carrera S and a Cadillac Escalade. Additionally, he maintains strong connections with his family, including his sister, Emma Shelton.