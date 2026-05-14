Who is the tallest player in the WNBA in 2026? Han Xu to Li Yueru- List of top 5

The WNBA continues to feature some of the tallest athletes in professional basketball. In 2026, Han Xu stands as the tallest player in the league at 6-foot-11. The Chinese center is known for her unique combination of height, mobility and shooting ability. Han Xu remains the tallest active player associated with the WNBA in 2026 at 6-foot-11. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 26-year-old star was born in Shijiazhuang, China. Han Xu entered the WNBA after being selected by the New York Liberty in the 2019 WNBA draft. Her size immediately made her one of the most physically unique players in the league. But she quickly proved that she could offer much more.

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Unlike traditional centers, Han has developed a reputation for perimeter shooting. Her ability to stretch the floor while standing and dribble, despite her height, has been a breakthrough in women's basketball.