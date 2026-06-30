Serena Williams kids: How many children does American tennis star have? All we know amid her stunning Wimbledon comeback

Serena Williams and her her spouse, Alexis Ohanian, are proud parents of two daughters. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are parents to two daughters. (AFP)

Williams and her spouse, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., affectionately known as Olympia, in September 2017. Five years later, their family grew with the birth of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

In an interview with Byrdie in April 2024, Williams was inquired about what brings her the greatest joy in life. She responded, "my kids," acknowledging, "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school."

Although Williams played her last competitive match at the US Open in 2022, she announced in June 2026 her official return to the court. She is set to compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at Wimbledon as a wild card.

From their births to the cherished moments spent with their parents, here is everything you need to know about Serena Williams' children.

Williams and Ohanian's eldest daughter, Olympia, was born on September 1, 2017, at St. Mary's Medical Center located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Also Read: Malik Beasley indicted along with fellow ex-NBA player Ed Davis: All we know about illegal sports gambling

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Ohanian announced the arrival on Instagram, stating, “Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you ... Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick.”

The tennis superstar had previously revealed her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her baby bump on Snapchat when she was 20 weeks pregnant. She later disclosed to Vanity Fair that she discovered her pregnancy just before participating in the 2017 Australian Open, which she ultimately won.

Williams has candidly shared details about her challenging birthing experience, which involved an emergency cesarean section and subsequent postpartum surgeries. "My whole life I've been physically pushing my body to the limits," Williams stated to PEOPLE in April 2018. “And this is the one time where I couldn't control anything. I couldn't push my body. My body pushed to its maximum. That was so hard.”

Adira River Ohanian The couple's younger daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was welcomed into the world on August 15, 2023.

“I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” Ohanian stated on Instagram just days after her birth. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

On the occasion of Adira's first birthday, Williams revealed the significant meaning associated with her daughter's name.