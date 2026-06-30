What time does Serena Williams play today? Check details of 44-year-old's Wimbledon clash vs Maya Joint

Serena Williams is making a stunning return from retirement at the age of 44 to play at Wimbledon Championships 2026. The American tennis legend confirmed she had reversed her retirement by entering the women's singles draw at Wimbledon. Serena Williams of the United States, left, arrives to practice one day ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The eight-times Grand Slam winner chose to return to professional tennis for “enjoyment” rather than chasing records, Williams had revealed earlier. Her young daughter watching her compete in person is another reason, she had revealed.

"I thought I should really take this opportunity. Who knows if I'll ever make it here again. This could be it," the 44-year-old told reporters on Sunday at a Wimbledon press event.

“It’s really about the kids seeing me play. Olympia is a little bit older, Adira is very young,” she said. “It’s components like that.”

Even at 44, the seven-time Wimbledon champion is set to dominate headlines for as long as she stays in the competition.

Also read: Serena Williams makes sensational comeback at 44, to play singles at Wimbledon after getting wildcard entry

What To Know About Serena Williams' Round 1 Clash vs. Maya Joint What time will the game start? The first opportunity to extend her stay at the competition will come on Tuesday, June 30, as Williams face Maya Joint (ranked 53rd) in Round 1 at the Centre Court. The game will start following the high-profile clash between Roland Garros winner Alexander Zverev and fellow German, Alexander Blockx.

The first game scheduled at the Center Court on Tuesday is between Iga Swiatek and Taylor Townsend, slated to start at 8:30am EDT. The Zverev vs Blockx game is after that, which will be followed by the Serena Williams vs Maya Joint game.

The game is expected to start around 3pm EDT or 4pm EDT, depending on when the Zverev vs Blockx game concludes.

Also read: Serena Williams net worth: How the tennis legend built her massive fortune ahead of Wimbledon 2026 comeback

Serena and Venus Williams Competing in Women's Doubles Beyond singles Williams will also compete in doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams. The sisters have a storied history as a dynamic doubles pair at Wimbledon. Their return will add another layer of nostalgia to the Championships. The last time the siblings played together on a major stage was at the 2016 US Open

The Williams sisters will open their doubles campaign in Round 1 of the Women’s Doubles on either Thursday, July 2. They will face unseeded South American pair Camila Osorio (Colombia) and Solana Sierra (Argentina).