Venus Williams to return to Australian Open after five years, receives wildcard for first Grand Slam of 2026

Venus Williams will be returning to the main draw at the Australian Open 2026 after five years. The American legend received the eighth and final women's wildcard on Friday; hence, the 45-year-old will make her first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2021. This will also be her first time competing outside the United States since 2023. According to the organisers of the first Grand Slam of 2026, Williams will be preparing for the Australian Open at the Hobart International, where she will be joining fellow champions Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.

The Australian Open has also confirmed that Williams will enter a tournament in Hobart, Australia, a week later, just before play begins at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open.

Venus Williams first appeared at the Australian Open 28 years ago in 1998, where she defeated her younger sister Serena in the second round before eventually losing in the quarterfinals to fellow American Lindsay Davenport.

She has finished as the runner-up in the women’s singles twice at the Australian Open, losing to her sister Serena in the finals on both occasions in 2003 and 2017.

"I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer," Williams said, according to the official Australian Open website.

“I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” she added.

Williams' record With her appearance in the upcoming Australian Open, Venus Williams is all set to become the oldest woman to compete in the main draw of the Grand Slam, surpassing the previous record held by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she lost in the first round of the 2015 Australian Open.

Venus Williams is a five-time Wimbledon champion and two-time US Open winner, and her appearance will add more star power to the Australian Open.

In late December, seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams married Danish-born model and actor Andrea Preti in Palm Beach, Florida.

In November 2025, Venus Williams had announced that she would be playng in Auckland, New Zealand, where she also received a wild card, two weeks before the Australian Open.