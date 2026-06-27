Is Chael Sonnen running for President in 2028? Former UFC star shares surprising political update

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has surprised fans by saying he is preparing to run for President of the United States in 2028. In a post on X, Sonnen revealed that he is already putting together his cabinet, long before making any formal campaign announcement. The unexpected statement has once again put the retired MMA star’s political ambitions in the spotlight, especially because he has spoken about entering politics before. According to Sonnen’s post on X, he is now in the “beginning phases” of building his team. Reports were first highlighted by Bloody Elbow.

Chael Sonnen reveals 2028 Presidential plan

Chael Sonnen says he is building a cabinet for a possible 2028 presidential run (Chael Sonnen/x)

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Sonnen shared a short but surprising message on X, writing, “I am at the beginning phases of putting my cabinet together to run for the presidency in 2028.”

The post widely caught attention because it focused on building a cabinet instead of officially launching a campaign. While many people saw it as another bold Sonnen statement, it also matched comments he has made over the past two years about wanting to enter politics.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not his first political move. In 2010, Sonnen won the Republican primary for an Oregon House seat after running unopposed, but he later withdrew following legal issues linked to a 2006 money laundering case. More recently, he also spoke about wanting to become Oregon’s governor before turning his focus toward the White House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not his first political move. In 2010, Sonnen won the Republican primary for an Oregon House seat after running unopposed, but he later withdrew following legal issues linked to a 2006 money laundering case. More recently, he also spoke about wanting to become Oregon’s governor before turning his focus toward the White House. {{/usCountry}}

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Chael Sonnen’s political message leaves fans stunned

Whether Sonnen is fully serious remains unclear. Throughout his MMA career, he became famous for making bold claims and delivering memorable speeches before fights. That reputation has led many fans to wonder if this latest announcement is another headline-making moment or the start of a real campaign.

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Still, his recent comments suggest politics has remained on his mind for some time. Away from fighting, the 49-year-old has built a successful media career as an MMA analyst for ESPN while continuing to grow his large audience through podcasts and YouTube.

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For now, Sonnen has not announced an official campaign or released any further details about his plans. But by saying he is already putting together a cabinet, he has made it clear that he wants people talking about a possible 2028 presidential run.