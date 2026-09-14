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Is Jayden Reed playing today vs Vikings? Fantasy managers rip Packers WR over poor start

Early in the second quarter, Jayden Reed had yet to make an impact as Christian Watson emerged as Jordan Love’s main target.

Updated on: Sep 14, 2026, 03:21:03 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has had a quiet start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Early in the second quarter, he had yet to make an impact as Christian Watson emerged as Jordan Love’s main target.

Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers and Bo Melton #16 of the Green Bay Packers pictured, (Getty Images via AFP)
Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers and Bo Melton #16 of the Green Bay Packers pictured, (Getty Images via AFP)

Watson also made a big play with an 81-yard touchdown catch from Love, helping the Packers take an early lead.

Fantasy managers angry

Jayden Reed’s slow start has frustrated fantasy managers who started him this week.

One fan wrote on X, “Of course Jayden Reed is nowhere to be found.”

Another posted, “Good first quarter for the Packers. Only question, where the hell is Jayden Reed?"

QB: Kyler Murray (starter), Carson Wentz (backup), J.J. McCarthy (inactive – emergency 3rd QB only)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. / Jordan Mason (co-starters or rotation), DeeJay Dallas (elevated), Demond Claiborne (inactive)

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings; backups Tai Felton, Myles Price

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

OL (L to R): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), Blake Brandel (C), Will Fries (RG), Brian O’Neill (RT)

Key backups: Ryan Van Demark, Joe Huber, etc. (Nick Samac and Caleb Tiernan inactive)

Defense

DL: Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (and rotations including Caleb Banks)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner (Kyle Van Noy also available)

ILB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson

Secondary: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers / others, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith (FS), Jay Ward (nickel options)

Inactives include CB Zemaiah Vaughn, S Jakobe Thomas, DL Elijah Williams

Special Teams: Will Reichard (K), Brett Thorson (P), Myles Price (KR/PR)

Green Bay Packers

Offense

QB: Jordan Love (starter), Tyrod Taylor

RB: MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks / others (Josh Jacobs out)

WR: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden; Skyy Moore also featured

TE: Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith

OL (L to R): Jordan Morgan (LT), LG (Aaron Banks inactive → Donovan Jennings or rookie Jager Burton expected), Sean Rhyan (C), Jacob Monk (RG), Zach Bako-Bewele (RT)

Defense

DL: Javon Hargrave (NT), Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, etc. (Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell inactive)

LB: Lukas Van Ness, Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Barryn Sorrell / others (Ty’Ron Hopper inactive)

Secondary: Keisean Nixon, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams / Javon Bullard (nickel), Brandon Cisse / Carrington Valentine

Notable Packers inactives: G Aaron Banks, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, OL Travis Glover, WR J. Michael Sturdivant, DTs Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell.

Deep Dive

What has caused Jayden Reed's slow start in the game against the Vikings?

Jayden Reed's slow start is attributed to him not making an impact early in the game as Christian Watson became Jordan Love’s main target, culminating in an 81-yard touchdown catch.

Why are fantasy managers frustrated with Jayden Reed's performance?

Fantasy managers are frustrated with Jayden Reed because he has not contributed significantly to the game despite being a starter, causing disappointment given the expectations for his performance.

How did Christian Watson's performance contrast with Jayden Reed's in the game against the Vikings?

Christian Watson had a remarkable performance compared to Jayden Reed, emerging as Jordan Love’s primary target and scoring an 81-yard touchdown while Reed remained largely inactive.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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