Is Jayden Reed playing today vs Vikings? Fantasy managers rip Packers WR over poor start

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has had a quiet start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Early in the second quarter, he had yet to make an impact as Christian Watson emerged as Jordan Love’s main target.

Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers and Bo Melton #16 of the Green Bay Packers pictured, (Getty Images via AFP)

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Watson also made a big play with an 81-yard touchdown catch from Love, helping the Packers take an early lead.

Fantasy managers angry

Jayden Reed’s slow start has frustrated fantasy managers who started him this week.

One fan wrote on X, “Of course Jayden Reed is nowhere to be found.”

Another posted, “Good first quarter for the Packers. Only question, where the hell is Jayden Reed?"

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List? Vikings vs Packers Week 1 depth chart Minnesota Vikings Offense {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List? Vikings vs Packers Week 1 depth chart Minnesota Vikings Offense {{/usCountry}}

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QB: Kyler Murray (starter), Carson Wentz (backup), J.J. McCarthy (inactive – emergency 3rd QB only)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. / Jordan Mason (co-starters or rotation), DeeJay Dallas (elevated), Demond Claiborne (inactive)

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings; backups Tai Felton, Myles Price

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

OL (L to R): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), Blake Brandel (C), Will Fries (RG), Brian O’Neill (RT)

Key backups: Ryan Van Demark, Joe Huber, etc. (Nick Samac and Caleb Tiernan inactive)

Defense

DL: Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (and rotations including Caleb Banks)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner (Kyle Van Noy also available)

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ILB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson

Secondary: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers / others, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith (FS), Jay Ward (nickel options)

Inactives include CB Zemaiah Vaughn, S Jakobe Thomas, DL Elijah Williams

Special Teams: Will Reichard (K), Brett Thorson (P), Myles Price (KR/PR)

Green Bay Packers

Offense

QB: Jordan Love (starter), Tyrod Taylor

RB: MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks / others (Josh Jacobs out)

WR: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden; Skyy Moore also featured

TE: Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith

OL (L to R): Jordan Morgan (LT), LG (Aaron Banks inactive → Donovan Jennings or rookie Jager Burton expected), Sean Rhyan (C), Jacob Monk (RG), Zach Bako-Bewele (RT)

Defense

DL: Javon Hargrave (NT), Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, etc. (Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell inactive)

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LB: Lukas Van Ness, Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Barryn Sorrell / others (Ty’Ron Hopper inactive)

Secondary: Keisean Nixon, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams / Javon Bullard (nickel), Brandon Cisse / Carrington Valentine

Notable Packers inactives: G Aaron Banks, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, OL Travis Glover, WR J. Michael Sturdivant, DTs Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell.

Deep Dive What has caused Jayden Reed's slow start in the game against the Vikings? Jayden Reed's slow start is attributed to him not making an impact early in the game as Christian Watson became Jordan Love’s main target, culminating in an 81-yard touchdown catch. Why are fantasy managers frustrated with Jayden Reed's performance? Fantasy managers are frustrated with Jayden Reed because he has not contributed significantly to the game despite being a starter, causing disappointment given the expectations for his performance. How did Christian Watson's performance contrast with Jayden Reed's in the game against the Vikings? Christian Watson had a remarkable performance compared to Jayden Reed, emerging as Jordan Love’s primary target and scoring an 81-yard touchdown while Reed remained largely inactive.