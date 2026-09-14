Is Jayden Reed playing today vs Vikings? Fantasy managers rip Packers WR over poor start

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has had a quiet start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Early in the second quarter, he had yet to make an impact as Christian Watson emerged as Jordan Love’s main target.
Watson also made a big play with an 81-yard touchdown catch from Love, helping the Packers take an early lead.
Fantasy managers angry
Jayden Reed’s slow start has frustrated fantasy managers who started him this week.
One fan wrote on X, “Of course Jayden Reed is nowhere to be found.”
Another posted, “Good first quarter for the Packers. Only question, where the hell is Jayden Reed?"
Also Read: Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List?
Vikings vs Packers Week 1 depth chart
Minnesota Vikings
Offense{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List?
Vikings vs Packers Week 1 depth chart
Minnesota Vikings
Offense{{/usCountry}}
QB: Kyler Murray (starter), Carson Wentz (backup), J.J. McCarthy (inactive – emergency 3rd QB only)
RB: Aaron Jones Sr. / Jordan Mason (co-starters or rotation), DeeJay Dallas (elevated), Demond Claiborne (inactive)
WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings; backups Tai Felton, Myles Price
TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew
OL (L to R): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), Blake Brandel (C), Will Fries (RG), Brian O’Neill (RT)
Key backups: Ryan Van Demark, Joe Huber, etc. (Nick Samac and Caleb Tiernan inactive)
Defense
DL: Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (and rotations including Caleb Banks)
OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner (Kyle Van Noy also available)
ILB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson
Secondary: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers / others, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith (FS), Jay Ward (nickel options)
Inactives include CB Zemaiah Vaughn, S Jakobe Thomas, DL Elijah Williams
Special Teams: Will Reichard (K), Brett Thorson (P), Myles Price (KR/PR)
Green Bay Packers
Offense
QB: Jordan Love (starter), Tyrod Taylor
RB: MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks / others (Josh Jacobs out)
WR: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden; Skyy Moore also featured
TE: Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith
OL (L to R): Jordan Morgan (LT), LG (Aaron Banks inactive → Donovan Jennings or rookie Jager Burton expected), Sean Rhyan (C), Jacob Monk (RG), Zach Bako-Bewele (RT)
Defense
DL: Javon Hargrave (NT), Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, etc. (Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell inactive)
LB: Lukas Van Ness, Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Barryn Sorrell / others (Ty’Ron Hopper inactive)
Secondary: Keisean Nixon, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams / Javon Bullard (nickel), Brandon Cisse / Carrington Valentine
Notable Packers inactives: G Aaron Banks, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, OL Travis Glover, WR J. Michael Sturdivant, DTs Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell.