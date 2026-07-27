Is Kyle Larson OK? Update on NASCAR driver after horrific Brickyard 400 crash; video

Kyle Larson, the driver of No. 5 Chevrolet, was involved in a crash at Sunday's Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Indianapolis, Sunday. He eventually finished last (10th), in what turned out to be a disastrous race for the 33-year-old veteran driver.
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The crash came at the end of the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He had what appeared to be a tire issue as his car gave up on the track and hit the culvert. The video showed smoke emerging from his car as hit the culvert, leaving many who were watching the broadcast. It also left many wondering if the 33-year-old driver is okay. But, fortunately, the accident was not serious and Larson was ejected safely from the car. He also sustained no injuries and spoke to reporters after the race.
Here's the video of Kyle Larson's crash at the Brickyard 500 race on Sunday afternoon.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.