Is Kyle Larson OK? Update on NASCAR driver after horrific Brickyard 400 crash; video

Kyle Larson, the driver of No. 5 Chevrolet, was involved in a crash at Sunday's Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Indianapolis, Sunday. He eventually finished last (10th), in what turned out to be a disastrous race for the 33-year-old veteran driver.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The crash came at the end of the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He had what appeared to be a tire issue as his car gave up on the track and hit the culvert. The video showed smoke emerging from his car as hit the culvert, leaving many who were watching the broadcast. It also left many wondering if the 33-year-old driver is okay. But, fortunately, the accident was not serious and Larson was ejected safely from the car. He also sustained no injuries and spoke to reporters after the race.

Here's the video of Kyle Larson's crash at the Brickyard 500 race on Sunday afternoon.

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