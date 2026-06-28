Is Lionel Messi really injured? Lionel Scaloni’s decision to bench Argentina captain vs Jordan sparks concern

Argentina are taking on Jordan in their final Group J fixture, a match that carries little significance in terms of their knockout-stage path.

There were concerns about Lionel Messi's fitness before the FIFA World Cup even began. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

The reigning champions have already secured top spot in the group and are set to face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on Friday, July 3.

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However, one major talking point ahead of Saturday’s clash has been the absence of captain Lionel Messi from the starting XI. The decision caught many fans by surprise, especially given the 39-year-old’s red-hot form in the tournament.

Is Messi injured?

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has opted to start Messi on the bench, a move that may initially raise concerns about a possible injury. However, there is little to suggest that fitness is the reason behind the decision.

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{{^usCountry}} Had Messi been dealing with an injury, Argentina likely would not have included him among the substitutes. Instead, his presence on the bench indicates that Scaloni could introduce him later in the match, possibly in the second half. Scaloni on Messi’s status vs Jordan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Had Messi been dealing with an injury, Argentina likely would not have included him among the substitutes. Instead, his presence on the bench indicates that Scaloni could introduce him later in the match, possibly in the second half. Scaloni on Messi’s status vs Jordan {{/usCountry}}

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The coach had already revealed his plans during Friday’s pre-match press conference and made no mention of any injury concerns involving the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

“Messi is going to the bench,” Scaloni said during the press conference.

Also read: Lionel Messi’s final World Cup miracle? He has the magic, Argentina the belief: Together, they dream again

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With Argentina already guaranteed to finish first in the group, the decision appears to be more about squad rotation and managing Messi’s workload ahead of the knockout rounds rather than any issue with his fitness.

Fitness concerns long gone

There were concerns about Messi's fitness before the tournament even began.

The Argentina captain sparked alarm among supporters when he was seen clutching his hamstring during his final MLS appearance for Inter Miami before the World Cup and subsequently requested to be substituted.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 22: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina controls the ball against David Alaba #8 of Austria during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Michael Steele/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

However, the issue ultimately proved to be minor. Messi went on to start each of Argentina’s matches at the tournament and even played the full 90 minutes against Austria, showing no visible signs of discomfort.

Messi’s marvelous form so far

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Interestingly, Messi got off to a sensational start to the campaign, scoring a hat trick against Algeria before maintaining his red-hot form with a brace against Austria.

The Argentina captain currently leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and holds an advantage over young stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the scoring charts.

ALso read: Cape Verde book Argentina showdown in round of 32 as World Cup fairytale continues

That track record strongly suggests that his absence from the starting lineup against Jordan is not injury-related.

Will Messi play later in the second half?

Whether Messi features and how many minutes he ultimately plays against Jordan will depend entirely on Scaloni and his coaching staff.

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What’s even interesting to note is that if he finds the net against Jordan, he would extend his remarkable scoring run and set a new World Cup record for the longest goal-scoring streak, adding yet another milestone to his illustrious career.