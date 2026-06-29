Is Lucas Trejo playing in the World Cup? Argentine footballer's status after Venezuela earthquake tragedy

The devastating earthquakes in Venezuela have left countless families grieving, with many people losing loved ones in the disaster. Among those affected is Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo, who suffered an unimaginable personal tragedy.
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Trejo lost his wife and two children after the residential building where they were staying in Playa Grande, Venezuela, collapsed during the powerful earthquakes.
Is Trejo playing in FIFA World Cup?
In the aftermath of the tragedy, some fans have wondered whether Trejo is part of Argentina's squad for the World Cup or has featured in the tournament.
However, that is not the case. The defender was not included in the World Cup squad announced by Lionel Scaloni and has not played in any matches during the competition.
The veteran defender was away from his family at the time, as he was in Caracas on club duty when the disaster struck.
The loss has been particularly heartbreaking for the 38-year-old, who spent days desperately searching for his loved ones before rescue teams eventually recovered their bodies from the rubble.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.