Is Madison Beer at Chargers vs Raiders today? Latest updates on Justin Herbert's fiancee from SoFi Stadium

Madison Beer’s possible appearance at the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders has drawn attention after a few unverified X accounts claim she is expected to be at the matchup.

FILE - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and girlfriend Madison Beer watch the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers compete during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

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There has been no confirmation from Beer, Justin Herbert, the Chargers or the NFL about her attendance. The speculation comes after Beer was seen at the Chargers’ Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, where she supported her fiancé, quarterback Justin Herbert.

Is Madison Beer attending Chargers game?

Few X accounts posted that Beer is expected to attend the Chargers-Raiders game. There has also been no public post from Beer confirming that she will be at SoFi Stadium for the game.

The interest comes after Beer’s appearance at the Chargers’ season opener last week, when cameras showed her watching the game from the stands.

Fans are showing excitement to see her. One fan commented, “Let’s tune in to the Raiders vs. Chargers game to see Madison Beer.” Another commented, “Madison Beer is predicted to attend the Chargers vs Raiders game today, in support for Justin.”

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Beer was at the Chargers’ Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. She was seen supporting Herbert during the game and was shown on the broadcast.

She was seen cheering her fiance from the stands. Fans were excited to see her appearance during the season opener, including her reactions while watching Herbert play.

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Madison Beer and Justin Herbert relationship

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Beer and Herbert are engaged. The couple announced their engagement in July, with Beer sharing photos on Instagram and writing, “Meet my fiancé.” The NFL also reported on their engagement.

The Chargers are scheduled to face the Raiders in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 20.

For now, the only claim about Beer attending today’s game comes from an unverified social media accounts.