Is Ohio State playing today? See full list of Buckeyes' upcoming college football games

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team has witnessed a flying start this time at 3-0. Currently ranked No. 1, the side appears well on target to become back-to-back national champions, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Is Ohio State playing on September 20? Here is the schedule for the Buckeyes' upcoming matches.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 can find the crying face emoji in 5 seconds. Can you find it?

Ohio State Buckeyes: Journey so far

The Buckeyes kick-started Week 1 with a close encounter against then No. 1 Texas Longhorns and their star player Arch Manning. Showcasing an all-around defensive performance, the Buckeyes bagged a 14-7 win in the game.

Over the past two weeks, Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith played extremely well against Grambling State and the Ohio Bobcats, ensuring that Ohio State's offense continues to remain explosive even in the current season.

According to The Sporting News, fans are extremely excited to witness where the side reaches this time around. Besides defending the national title, the team also has a rivalry win to take back.

Going ahead, the Ohio State Buckeyes aim to bring their success into Big Ten play. They are looking forward to bagging their maiden Big Ten championship game, since winning four times in a row between 2017 and 2020.

Before that, the squad gets a week to look into any weaknesses in its roster and strategy.

Is Ohio State playing today?

No, the side is not playing on Saturday, September 20. In the last three weekends, they defeated Texas, Grambling State, and Ohio University.

Currently, Ohio State is on its first of two bye weeks for the 2025 college football season, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Also read: Are you safe from Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee? Key details on new rule here

Ohio State's upcoming games

Ohio State returns to action next week. They will be playing against Washington in their Big Ten opener. The next week's matchup will be the first time between the two sides since the Rose Bowl in 2019.

The game starts off the four-game schedule for the Buckeyes. They are also scheduled to take on Illinois and Wisconsin. Their next home game will be on October 4 against Minnesota.

Saturday, September 27: at Washington | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS (Fubo)

Saturday, October 4: vs. Minnesota

Saturday, October 11: at No. 8 Illinois

Saturday, October 18: at Wisconsin

Saturday, October 25: BYE

FAQs

When will Ohio State play next?

Ohio State's next game is scheduled for September 27. They will be at the University of Washington for a Big Ten opener.

What time does the Ohio State vs Washington game start?

The official kickoff is at 3:30 PM ET.

Who will Ohio State face in October 2025?

It will play against Minnesota, No. 8 Illinois and Wisconsin.