Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 can find the crying face emoji in 5 seconds. Can you find it?

Optical illusions have emerged as a favorite pastime of people, becoming viral on social media. These puzzles are not only fun, but they also test how sharp our eyes are and how quickly the mind works. One recent illusion is creating waves for being trickier than it looks. Optical illusion: Can you spot the crying emoji in 5 seconds?

The task is simple: Find a crying emoji hidden among dozens of happy emojis. Only the sharpest minds can solve this brain teaser in five seconds.

Also read: What is the Mauser 98? All about rifle linked to Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Optical illusion: What is the challenge?

The emoji illusion puzzle has a grid filled with happy emojis, with just one crying emoji hidden somewhere in the mix. The challenge is simple: find the crying emoji as quickly as you can, in five seconds or less.

Many people can feel rushed as the timer counts down, often missing the answer even after scanning the grid several times. These types of visual games prove that what seems easy might demand serious focus.

Hint: The odd emoji is hidden on the right side of the grid. Scan the section carefully, and you can find the answer.

Optical illusion: The crying emoji is hidden on the right side of the grid.

Optical illusion answer

So, where is the crying emoji hiding? For those who gave up or want to check if their guess was correct, here is the solution: The crying emoji is located in the 17th column and sixth row of the grid.

The cell stands out from the rest with a crying emoji in the middle, while all the other emojis are wide smiles. If you spotted it within five seconds, congratulations, you belong to the rare 1 per cent. If not, don’t worry. The puzzle is designed to be a challenge.

Also read: Charlie Kirk funeral: Armed man detained at memorial service venue in Arizona

Optical illusion puzzles like this not only entertain but also improve concentration and observation. People who solve these puzzles regularly develop faster reflexes and sharper eyes. Psychologists recommend these visual games for all age groups, saying they exercise the brain by improving cognitive processing and attention.

Whether for fun or improving your brain, try this puzzle and get your family and friends to join in a little competition.