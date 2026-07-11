Is Pedri injured? Why the Spain star is not playing against Belgium in today's World Cup match

Spain are all set to play their first World Cup quarterfinal since their title-winning run in 2010. La Roja will lock horns with Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday afternoon at 3pm ET.

The game against Belgium marks the first match of the World Cup in which Pedri has not been included in Spain's starting lineup. (AFP)

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While the clash is expected to be a high-voltage showdown, with both teams aiming to book a place in the semifinals, concerns have emerged over one of Spain's key players after Luis de la Fuente revealed his starting lineup ahead of the match.

Ruiz replaces Pedri

Spain have made just one change to their starting XI, with Fabian Ruiz coming into the lineup in place of Pedri. The 23-year-old midfielder has been named on the bench against the Red Devils.

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{{^usCountry}} This marks the first match of the World Cup in which the Barcelona star has not been included in Spain's starting lineup, having started every group-stage and knockout fixture for his national team until now. Is Pedri injured? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This marks the first match of the World Cup in which the Barcelona star has not been included in Spain's starting lineup, having started every group-stage and knockout fixture for his national team until now. Is Pedri injured? {{/usCountry}}

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While there has been no official confirmation regarding what led to this decision, it does not appear to have stemmed from any injury or fitness concern, as Pedri was substituted in the 85th minute of Spain's Round of 16 clash and did not show any visible signs of discomfort.

Instead, Luis de la Fuente's decision to leave Pedri out of the starting lineup could be a tactical one.

Also read: FIFA adds on-site VAR backup for remaining World Cup matches amid growing fury and fears over technical breakdowns

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Dermot Corrigan, Spain based journalist for The Athletic, reported that it was a bold call from the Spain head coach.

“Big call by Luis de la Fuente to leave Pedri out and start Fabian tonight. It's true that Pedri has not been at his best so far in this tournament, and Fabian did well off bench against Portugal,” Corrigan wrote.

Why is he benched? Possible reason

Spain's No. 20 may not have earned a place in the starting XI, but that does not rule out the possibility of Luis de la Fuente turning to him later in the match to provide fresh legs and a creative spark against Belgium.

Moreover, Rudi Garcia's Belgium have built a reputation for producing strong performances and late comebacks, and that could be the stage when Pedri is introduced to make an impact and play a decisive role for La Roja.

Spain's starting lineup vs Belgium

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Apart from Pedri, another notable name on the bench is Nico Williams, who has yet to regain full fitness after picking up an injury in Spain's final group-stage match against Uruguay.

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Spain's starting XI for the World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium is: Unai Simon, Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Pedro Porro, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, and Mikel Oyarzabal.