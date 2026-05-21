Is Stefon Diggs' next move finalized? Ex-Bengals star makes big claim after WR's social media hint

The next landing spot for Super Bowl-winning former New England Patriots is the biggest transfer storyline this offseason after the Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Saga ended. A free agent now, Diggs is being linked to a massive $10 million deal with either the Baltimore Ravens or the Washington Commanders.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs during his trial at Norfolk County District Court, Tuesday, May 5.(AP)

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But even as fans remain in the dark about the wide receiver's next move, especially after remarks about a potential Commanders move on TikTok live earlier this week, an NFL analyst has suggested that Diggs' next move is already decided, and he could be privy to it.

Chad Johnson, the former Cincinnati Bengals player. Resharing an X post about NFL trade rumors related to Stefon Diggs. In the caption, he suggested that he "already knows" where Diggs is going to land next. However, he did not specify where that would be.

“But I already… Never mind 😤,” he wrote in the suspenseful post.

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{{^usCountry}} Chad Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL, 10 for the Cincinnati Bengals and the final one for the New England Patriots, including a Super Bowl appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chad Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL, 10 for the Cincinnati Bengals and the final one for the New England Patriots, including a Super Bowl appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Diggs, meanwhile, remains a top WR prospect, with 85 receptions on 102 targets for 1,013 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, and an average of 11.9 yards per catch in the franchise's Super Bowl-winning season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diggs, meanwhile, remains a top WR prospect, with 85 receptions on 102 targets for 1,013 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, and an average of 11.9 yards per catch in the franchise's Super Bowl-winning season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Aaron Rodgers postponed retirement by a year due to GM Omar Khan's key decision Stefon Diggs Cryptic TikTok Live Comments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Aaron Rodgers postponed retirement by a year due to GM Omar Khan's key decision Stefon Diggs Cryptic TikTok Live Comments {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even as negotiations with teams continue behind the scenes, Stefon Diggs and his brother Trevon Diggs appeared on an Instagram Live earlier this week. In response to one fan's question, the Super Bowl winner discussed the prospects between the Ravens and the Commanders. The fan asked the duo if they would ever wear the Commanders colors together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as negotiations with teams continue behind the scenes, Stefon Diggs and his brother Trevon Diggs appeared on an Instagram Live earlier this week. In response to one fan's question, the Super Bowl winner discussed the prospects between the Ravens and the Commanders. The fan asked the duo if they would ever wear the Commanders colors together. {{/usCountry}}

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“That's what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon, though," he said, hinting that a deal would be finalized and announced. But time is running out with teams already starting training camps and OTAs.

Like Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs is also without a team this offseason after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in December last year. He signed briefly with the Green Bay Packers after the Dallas release, but the Packers also released then 20 days later.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Yahoo Sports that Diggs has already sold his property in Frisco, Texas, where he lived while playing for the Cowboys. Will he find a new city to play his seventh NFL season? It still remains unclear.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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