Is Stefon Diggs playing today vs Cowboys? Fantasy managers frustrated by Commanders WR's quiet start: 'Wake up man'

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, and fantasy managers are already getting frustrated during today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Stefon Diggs #3 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Commanders trailed 17-3 early in the second quarter, with Diggs yet to make an impact in the passing game. Terry McLaurin and Rachaad White have already recorded catches, while Diggs remained without a reception in the early stages.

Is Stefon Diggs injured?

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No. Diggs is active and playing, and there have been no reported injury concerns.

Fantasy managers frustrated

Deep Dive Why is Stefon Diggs having a slow start this season? Stefon Diggs is on the field but has yet to make an impact in the passing game, leading to frustrations among fantasy managers. Is Stefon Diggs playing against the Dallas Cowboys today? Yes, Stefon Diggs is active and playing in today's game against the Dallas Cowboys. What are fantasy managers saying about Stefon Diggs' performance? Fantasy managers have taken to social media expressing their frustrations over Diggs' lack of production, with comments like 'Wake up man' and 'Stefon Diggs is probably going to be a ghost in this game.'

Diggs’ slow start has quickly caught the attention of fantasy managers on social media.

One fan posted on X, “Where on earth is Stefon Diggs?”

Another wrote, “Stefon Diggs is probably going to be a ghost in this game unfortunately.”

Others shared similar frustrations, including, “Stefon Diggs doing nothing out there” and “Stefon Diggs wake up right now."