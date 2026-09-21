Is Stefon Diggs playing today vs Cowboys? Fantasy managers frustrated by Commanders WR's quiet start: 'Wake up man'

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, and fantasy managers are already getting frustrated during today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders trailed 17-3 early in the second quarter, with Diggs yet to make an impact in the passing game. Terry McLaurin and Rachaad White have already recorded catches, while Diggs remained without a reception in the early stages.
Is Stefon Diggs injured?
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No. Diggs is active and playing, and there have been no reported injury concerns.
Fantasy managers frustrated
Deep Dive
Why is Stefon Diggs having a slow start this season?
Stefon Diggs is on the field but has yet to make an impact in the passing game, leading to frustrations among fantasy managers.
Is Stefon Diggs playing against the Dallas Cowboys today?
Yes, Stefon Diggs is active and playing in today's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
What are fantasy managers saying about Stefon Diggs' performance?
Fantasy managers have taken to social media expressing their frustrations over Diggs' lack of production, with comments like 'Wake up man' and 'Stefon Diggs is probably going to be a ghost in this game.'
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Diggs’ slow start has quickly caught the attention of fantasy managers on social media.
One fan posted on X, “Where on earth is Stefon Diggs?”
Another wrote, “Stefon Diggs is probably going to be a ghost in this game unfortunately.”
Others shared similar frustrations, including, “Stefon Diggs doing nothing out there” and “Stefon Diggs wake up right now."
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.