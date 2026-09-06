Is The Missing Tail coming to PS5? All we know about the cozy cat adventure game

The Missing Tail, the upcoming narrative co-op adventure from Baltic game developer Estoty, has sparked interest among players waiting to know whether the cozy cat game will arrive on PS5.

The Missing Tail, the upcoming narrative co-op adventure from Baltic game developer Estoty, has sparked interest among players waiting to know whether the cozy cat game will arrive on PS5. (X | @UniMohdx)

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Estoty revealed that The Missing Tail will support a “one copy for two players” model, meaning that it will allow two people to experience the adventure without both players purchasing the game. The feature has become one of the game’s biggest talking points as the studio moves away from its hyper-casual mobile roots.

The game follows two cats from completely different backgrounds as they navigate a medieval world filled with castles, villages and puzzles. One character is a royal cat, while the other is a stray. Players must cooperate and use each cat’s unique abilities to progress.

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PS5 release, gameplay and what Estoty has confirmed

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{{^usCountry}} Estoty has confirmed that The Missing Tail is planned for PlayStation and Xbox, alongside its Steam release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Estoty has confirmed that The Missing Tail is planned for PlayStation and Xbox, alongside its Steam release. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the developer has not confirmed whether the PlayStation version will launch specifically for PS5 only, include PS4 support, or arrive on both generations.

The game currently has a Steam page available for wishlist additions. The developer is also accepting playtest sign-ups through its official website. A final release date has not been announced.

The biggest feature separating The Missing Tail from traditional co-op games is its shared ownership system. On Steam, the game will use Steam Remote Play Together, which allows one player to own the game while another joins remotely.

According to Valve’s Steamworks documentation, Remote Play Together streams the host player’s game to another user while sending the guest’s controller inputs back to the host system. The guest does not need to own a separate copy.

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Estoty designed the game around cooperation rather than fast reactions. Players solve environmental puzzles, move objects together, and use different abilities to overcome obstacles. The royal cat focuses on puzzle-solving and exploration, while the stray cat relies on agility and movement skills.

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From mobile hits to a full-scale adventure

The Missing Tail represents a major shift for Estoty. The Latvia-based studio built its reputation through hyper-casual mobile games designed for short sessions.

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Its previous titles include Knife Hit, Johnny Trigger, 2048 and Jelly Shift. The studio’s mobile games have collectively crossed more than 1.5 billion downloads, according to industry reports.

The new project moves into the same space as narrative co-op games such as It Takes Two. However, Estoty is targeting a softer, slower-paced approach built around friendship, exploration and puzzle solving.

The medieval setting includes castles, villages, side quests and interactions with animal characters. Players can explore the environment, help other creatures and discover hidden areas while progressing through the story.

The game will also support local split-screen co-op, allowing two players to play together on the same device. Cross-platform multiplayer between PlayStation, Xbox and PC has not been confirmed.