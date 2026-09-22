Is Tyler Higbee playing today vs Giants? Fantasy managers fume as Rams TE gets no early snaps: ‘Where is he?’

The Los Angeles Rams entered their Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants with Tyler Higbee listed second on the team's tight end depth chart.

Rams ignore Higbee in first quarter

Tyler Higbee did not see the field during the opening quarter. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Despite his position on the depth chart, Higbee did not see the field during the opening quarter. The Rams instead leaned on Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson during their offensive possessions in the first quarter.

Higbee's lack of involvement quickly became a source of frustration for Rams fans and fantasy football managers, who took to social media to question his absence.

Deep Dive Why didn't Tyler Higbee play in the first quarter against the Giants? Tyler Higbee did not see the field during the opening quarter as the Rams opted to utilize Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson instead. What were fans saying about Tyler Higbee's absence from the game? Fans expressed frustration on social media, questioning Higbee's lack of involvement and wondering when he would get playing time. What is the significance of Tyler Higbee's two-year extension with the Rams? Higbee's two-year extension was essential in confirming his return for an 11th season, raising expectations for his role in the team's offense.

Higbee’s usage sparks frustration

One fan asked, "Is Tyler Higbee going to get any work tonight Rams?"

Another wrote, “where is Tyler Higbee ?? come on”

One user expressed their frustration, “Soo like Tyler higbee won’t see the field at all in the 1st half ??? Tfffff”

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{{^usCountry}} Higbee's return for an 11th season with the Rams was not guaranteed until he agreed to a two-year extension with the team in March. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Higbee's return for an 11th season with the Rams was not guaranteed until he agreed to a two-year extension with the team in March. {{/usCountry}}

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One fan referenced that decision while questioning his lack of involvement. "What was the point of the Rams bringing back Tyler Higbee if they weren't gone use him. "

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Instead of giving Tyler Higbee the majority of the snaps, the Rams relied more heavily on Terrance Ferguson, who was listed third on the team's tight end depth chart behind Higbee.

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One user sarcastically reacted, “Everybody on Tyler Higbee whole time it was Terrance Ferguson”

The 33-year-old eventually saw some opportunities later in the game, finishing with four offensive snaps at the halftime.

That was the fewest among the Rams’ tight ends, with Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen all seeing more action.

Rams retained versatile Higbee

Given the string of injuries Higbee has dealt with over the past two seasons, it would not have been unexpected for the Rams to part ways with the veteran tight end.

Los Angeles has previously shown a willingness to move on from established players, even when doing so came with financial consequences or the loss of valuable draft capital.

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However, the decision to retain Higbee highlights the value of his versatility. His ability to contribute in different roles has become even more important as the Rams have increasingly incorporated multiple tight end formations into their offense over the past year.